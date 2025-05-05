The play remained scrappy early in the second stanza, but then the decisive moment came when Kaierau fullback Adam Boult hared after a tactical ruck kick from first five Sheldon Pakinga, snatching it and clearing two defenders to score, Pakinga deservedly adding the extras.

Kaierau now looked to their deep bench and, after forcing a turnover inside Marist’s 22m, the reserve forwards went the direct route, with hooker Joe Edwards diving under the posts for 26-8.

Waitokia spied some open space for an attacking chip kick, which he regathered and fired out for winger Ezra Malo to dash into the corner.

Marist would not lie down. Following a penalty scrum win, they attacked across the width and eventually hooker Atriane Marino drove through his tackler to score for 31-13.

But they would get no closer, as Boult cut through to score a double and then, after reserve winger Adrian Toia snaffled an attempted Marist clearance, his team quickly spread to the clubrooms corner for Waitokia to also get a double, Pakinga converting from the touchline.

The try to bring up 50 points was special as a Robinson chip was grabbed by Waitokia, who attacked deep into Marist territory, and then Malo’s cross-kick was claimed in the air by Pakinga to score.

It was a different story in the curtain-raiser from the senior competition as Forest 360 Marist Knights ran riot against Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau, winning the contest 83-0.

The Whanganui Challenge Shield was successfully defended for the first time this season at Macnab Domain, as McCrea Scanning Counties defeated Kelso Hunterville 26-15.

Undefeated McCarthy’s Transport Rupaehu held off Direct Connect Marist Celtic 24-19, while in the Memorial Park derby, Utiku Old Boys picked up their first win despite a late score by Taihape, 31-29.

Results, May 2-3

Tasman Tanning Premier

Barracks Challenge Shield – Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 50 (Te Rangatira Waitokia 2, Adam Boult 2, Raymond Salu, Joe Edwards, Ezra Malo, Sheldon Pakinga tries; Pakinga 4 con, Ethan Robinson con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 13 (Carliwyn Riddles, Atriane Marino tries; Wiremu Morgan pen). HT: 12-8.

Byfords Read-Mix Taihape 30 (Tremaine Gilbert, Mitchell Overton, Blake James tries, penalty try; Chad Whale 2 pen, con) bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 25 (Rangi Kui 2, Cody Hemi tries; Kui pen, 2 con, Brooklyn Herewini pen). HT: 15-13 Rātana.

Tasman Tanning Senior

Dallison Park: Seales Winslow Pirates bt Border 29-12.

Country Club: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 83-0.

Memorial Park: Utiku Old Boys bt Bennett’s Taihape 31-29.

Macnab Domain – Whanganui Challenge Shield: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Kelso Hunterville 26-15.

Rochfort Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Direct Connect Marist Celtic 24-19.

Tasman Tanning Women

Cooks Gardens: Silks Audit Rātana bt Marton Queenbeez 94-5.

Cooks Gardens: AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Hunterville 88-0.

Memorial Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls 48-10.