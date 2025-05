Kaierau prop Raymond Salu was among the try-scorers in his side's win over Marist. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Kaierau prop Raymond Salu was among the try-scorers in his side's win over Marist. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau have made another big statement in Tasman Tanning Premier club rugby as the only unbeaten side, after a strong second half took them away from Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, winning 50-13 on Saturday.

With the Barracks Challenge Shield at stake at the Country Club, Marist struck first from a penalty scrum for fullback Carliwyn Riddles to get the ball down in the corner.

Kaierau replied when standout prop Raymond Salu made a half-dummy and step near the line to dive across, converted by centre Ethan Robinson.

Marist first five-eighths Wiremu Morgan replied with a long-range penalty, but a professional foul saw the visitors lose flanker Brett Joyes to the sin-bin, and Kaierau found the gap as Salu fended through and offloaded for second five Te Rangatira Waitokia to score for a 12-8 lead at halftime.