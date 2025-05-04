Former Whanganui City College rugby player Waisake Naholo prepares for a head injury assessment (HIA) during the 2017 British and Irish Lions Tour. Photo / Photosport
ACC’s 2024 statistics for concussions suffered in sport indicate Whanganui and surrounding districts are improving concussion prevention.
Since ACC launched the National Concussion Guidelines for Community Sport more than a year ago, there has been a steady increase in sports-related claims across Aotearoa, suggesting more awareness of symptoms.
The guidelines provide a standardised approach to managing concussion, aimed at improving the health outcomes and wellbeing of people who play community sport.
ACC accepted nearly 2000 more claims related to sports concussions in 2024 than the previous year.
The Whanganui District recorded 74 new claims in 2024, 30 fewer than the previous year.