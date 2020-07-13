Two years ago Ray Rahui came to Whanganui to buy a house but instead ended up with the lease for Tawhero Golf Course.

Now, he says, it's time for him and his partner, Bonnie Moir, to move back to Hawke's Bay, and the business - Rivercity Golf - is for sale.

"In our heads, we had a plan to stay in Whanganui for five years, turn the business around and get it profitable again, and then ultimately move back to Hawke's Bay where my children are," Rahui said.

"I've got grandchildren now too."

Rahui said there was a "very loyal set of Whanganui people and kids" who came to the course, and that memberships at Rivercity Golf had tripled over the past two years.

"People are happy to see the course come back to a reasonable standard because it is a public course after all.

"At the moment we offer public memberships and public walk-ins, where you can just rock up and play."

The land is leased from Whanganui District Council but the Rivercity Golf building and the driving range are be included in the sale.

"The [Tawhero] golf club itself is a separate entity and they pay me green fees," he said.

"It's a unique sort of situation in New Zealand, where the golf club doesn't have a course, and I don't have a golf club.

"I joined the golf club myself, and I work with them at open days and things like that, whether it be putting up prizes like a trundler or a golf set, or donating golf clubs every now and then for raffles to try and raise some money for the club."

Cape daisy had been eradicated from the course, Rahui said, something that had been a "headache" when he took over.

"That weed is hard to get rid of, I can tell you.

"We were spraying it monthly, to begin with, then two-monthly, and now it's quarterly.

"That [Cape daisy] was one of the reasons numbers had dwindled here, specifically because of that weed."

Ray Rahui at Rivercity Golf in 2018. Photo / Stuart Munro

Rahui said the shop's stock and the course's maintenance equipment were included in the sale.

"Everything is included, lock stock and barrel.

"We have a couple of volunteers as well, Brian McGuinness and Laurie Rodd, and they are keen to stay on and help out as well.

"They have been a godsend, and they come down and help all the time."

Harcourts Real Estate Agent Hans Vanderschantz said there had already been interest in the course.

"It's a different kettle of fish, and we're selling a lease," Vanderschantz said.

"For anybody that's looking to do something a bit different, something entrepreneurial, I think it's a great opportunity.

Vanderschantz said the course would be perfect for someone who was "sick and tired of doing what they're doing".

"Maybe someone wants to get out of Auckland and wants a nice simple operation to run and a game of golf once a day.

"I think Whanganui has got so much potential, and the Covid-19 lockdown might be a plus for us, instead of a minus.

"People are starting to find out about Whanganui, and are moving here from bigger centres."