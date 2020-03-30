Whanganui-born, world-famous chef Peter Gordon shares his third and final recipe of a series based on his Roast Chook and Veggies.

The third recipe follows rounds out the series and is based on leftovers from the previous two.

Gordon has designed them to suit novice cooks as well as those with more culinary experience.

He credits his grandmother Molly for teaching him to bake and inspiring him from an early age.

"While children are at home during the next few weeks they might develop a love of cooking like I did.

"These are recipes that children can learn to cook."

Chicken and Pea Pasta

Pretty much any pasta shape will work with this, from spaghetti to penne. If you're not a fan of peas, then you could use thinly sliced zucchini, beans, broccoli or more mushrooms or sweetcorn.

Ingredients

The left-overs from the previous two recipes.

300g – 400g dried pasta – if you've hungry mouths to feed then cook up to 500g dried pasta.

200g frozen peas, take from the freezer 30 minutes before cooking and leave on the bench to defrost.

Cheese – whatever you have but maybe 120g grated cheddar cheese, 80g crumbled feta cheese, or 50g grated parmesan.

A handful torn parsley, basil or mint leaves, or ¼ cup snipped chives or spring onions.

Method

Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil, ideally 3 – 4 litres, and add 1 teaspoon salt.

This is what you'll cook the pasta in.

At the same time, place the leftover soup and half a teacup of water in a saucepan and slowly bring to a simmer, stirring often. Keep simmering.

Carefully add the pasta to the boiling water. Don't drop it in all at once at it may stick together, gently stir to separate the pieces and cook over a medium boil.

Cook as per the packet. Dried pasta usually takes between 10 – 12 minutes to cook.

One minute before its ready add the peas to the boiling water.

Once the pasta and peas are cooked drain into a colander, then tip back into the pan you cooked it in.

Add the reheated soup to the pasta and mix in, then mix in the cheese. Taste for seasoning.

Serve in warmed bowls and sprinkle the herbs on top if you have them.

Gordon says he anticipates that his own time in isolation will be "manageable and calming".

"I brought books with me and will no doubt watch Netflix series and films.

"I plan to stay more in touch with friends and family by phone and online.

"The digital world will become more important over the coming weeks."

Gordon hopes to meet his Whanganui whanau and friends as soon as he is able to travel.