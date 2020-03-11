Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to join the Kowhai Park Runs series. All are welcome to participate in a 3km to 5km walk or run alongside the Whanganui River. It's not a race (unless you want it to be). Enjoy a barbecue and a social time with spot prizes afterwards. Hosted by the Wanganui Harrier Club, tonight is the second to last meeting of the series.

THURSDAY

Coffee and Cake Cruise

When: 2.30pm-4pm

Where: Paddle Steamer Waimarie, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A special 90-minute cruise is available to SuperGold cardholders. Includes a complimentary coffee and cake while enjoying a relaxing cruise up the Whanganui River. Tickets $35. Also cruising at 11am every day except Tuesday.

Kowhai Park Runs and Walks

When: 5.30pm walkers, children's 1km 5.45pm, runners 6pm

Where: Kowhai Park

Details: Wanganui Harrier Club's six-week series of 1km, 3km and 5km races. $3 per night, kids under 14 $2 per night, $1 for 1km event.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Honeyland (2019): The last female bee-hunter in Europe must save the bees and return the natural balance in Honeyland. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Advertisement

Community Drumming

When: 6.30pm

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St)

Details: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners. $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

Happy 250th Beethoven

When: 7.30pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School

Details: A celebration of Beethoven to mark his 250th anniversary with the NZ String Quartet. Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House. Door sales cash only.

Winners Talk

When: 7.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: A presentation by each of the 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review winners about their winning works and practice. Free. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

Raw Comedy Quest 2020

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Witness the rising stars in stand-up comedy before they hit the big time in the Raw Comedy Quest. Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz

FRIDAY

Fulfilling Friday Film

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Roxanne (2019): A delightful comedy about a Brittany chicken farmer who hatches a plan to save his livelihood through the art of theatre. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Stargazing

When: Half an hour after sundown

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Rud Stewart - The Rod Stewart Tribute Show

When: 8.30pm

Where: Castlecliff Club, Tennyson St

Details: Rud, originally from Yorkshire, England, has been performing his tribute shows to Rod Stewart for the past 15 years. Admission free.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

The Extravaganza Fair

When: 9am-5pm today and Sunday

Where: Kowhai Park, Anzac Pde

Details: Live music, shows, henna and spray tattoos, stalls and more.

Advertisement

Working Bee & Garden Gathering

When: 9am-11am

Where: 18 Humphrey St, Marton

Details: This is your opportunity to meet new people, learn new gardening skills and help the community in the process.

Walking Tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Whanganui Model Railway Open Day

When: 1pm-4pm

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd

Details: Gold coin entry.

Tutus On Tour

When: 6.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: A family programme for all ages, watch the dancers of the Royal New Zealand Ballet perform some of their favourite works. Buy tickets – 0800 842 538.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: New location - Rangiora St, opposite playground

Details: Hot food, drinks, plants, crafts, jewellery and more.

Isaiah B Brunt with Itty Kitty

When: 2pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Details: Australian-based artist brings his New Orleans style blues and storytelling to Whanganui supported by the Itty Kitty duo. $15 at the door.

MONDAY

Badminton

When: 7.30pm

Where: Springvale Stadium

Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session; $6 16 years and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

TUESDAY

Turuki, turuki, Paneke, paneke

When: 12.30pm-2.30pm

Where: Balance Whanganui, Room 120 at Community House, Ridgway St

Details: Free lifestyle, health and wellbeing course. Jigsaw Family Support information session. Registrations are essential and can be sent to Carla@balance.org.nz or call 06 345 4488.

REBS Farmers' Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and Yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Tennis Lessons

When: 5.45pm

Where: Wanganui Tennis Club, Bassett St

Details: Free 75-minute coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, March 19, to Wednesday, March 25, is noon Tuesday, March 17.