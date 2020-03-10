Beethoven is alive and well in the hearts and minds of music lovers today.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of his birth on December 16, 1770, and musical celebrations are already taking place worldwide.

Chamber Music Wanganui will begin its 2020 Celebrity Series with a tribute to Beethoven given by its patron, the New Zealand String Quartet (NZSQ), on Thursday at the Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School.

Ingrid Culliford, of Chamber Music Wanganui, said the quartet needs little introduction to Whanganui audiences, with whom it has built a rapport over many years.

"We are delighted to bring them to Whanganui once again, to open the subscription series for the new decade," Culliford said.

"The NZSQ has established an international reputation for its insightful interpretations, compelling communication and dynamic performing style as well as for its powerful connection with audiences of all kinds."

This year the NZSQ is embarking on an ambitious project, touring Beethoven's complete string quartets throughout New Zealand and internationally.

NZSQ will perform all 16 of his string quartets, in 50 concerts across 20 towns and cities.

In its Whanganui concert, the NZSQ will present a programme of well-loved quartets from three different periods of Beethoven's life – Op 18 no 6 in Bb, Op 59 no3 in C and Op 132 in A minor.

"Written throughout his life, Beethoven's string quartets remain, like his symphonies, some of the most remarkable classical music ever composed," Culliford said.

Audiences are advised to reset their expectations at each of these exceptional and individual quartets and prepare themselves to trace Beethoven's evolution from brilliant classicist to daring modernist.

The NZSQ is acclaimed worldwide for its performances of Beethoven's music and promises an unforgettable programme of Beethoven's String Quartets.

Subscriptions and tickets for the concert are available in advance from the Royal Wanganui Opera House. Adults $35, seniors $32, subscribers $20, students $5. Cash-only door sales available. To purchase a subscription or for any inquiries, please contact membership secretary Gill Wilson at gillw24@gmail.com