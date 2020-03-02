Facial eczema warning

Most facial eczema spore counts in Whanganui were below 10,000 early last week, Wanganui Veterinary Services owner Tom Dinwiddie said, but they rose with the hot temperatures later in the week. In warm, still places with more rain some spore counts were already at danger level. March can be the worst time for facial eczema, Dinwiddie said. He warns farmers to watch out for the lift after the next rain, and advises those planning to spray pasture to do it soon.

Writers' meeting

The Rangitikei Writers Group will meet on Thursday, March 5, from 10am to 11.30am at Marton Library. All writers aged 16 and over welcome. Please register at rangitikeiwriters@gmail.com.

Language lessons

Samoan language lessons are available from Thursday, March 5, at 85 Hendersons Line, Marton, from 6pm to 8pm. For more information please call Farani on 022 393 4015.

Facial eczema. Wanganui Veterinary Services manager Tom Dinwiddie.

