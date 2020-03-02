Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: No qualms about seven decades in rented accommodation

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
Owning your own house is not the answer for everybody. There's nothing wrong with renting, says Wayne Shaw.

Owning your own house is not the answer for everybody. There's nothing wrong with renting, says Wayne Shaw.

In response to Rob Rattenbury's opinion article on February 24:
Having studied New Zealand history at Massey University many years ago, it was good to receive some revision on the history of the development of State

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle