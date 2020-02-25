Infrastructure was the focus when members of the Labour Party's economic development caucus committee visited Whanganui yesterday.

MPs Kieran McAnulty and Deborah Russell were hosted by local Labour candidate Steph Lewis.

Lewis is co-chair of the party's economic development policy committee and said she has been working with the members during the last two years.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting them in Whanganui where they have been learning more about the impact that the Government's infrastructure announcements will have on our communities."

In the afternoon, the group visited Whanganui Intermediate School to hear from principal Katherine Ellery and associate principal Darren Torrie about the difference the Government's maintenance grant will have on staff, students and their learning environment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced a $400 million infrastructure spending plan for schools during the Labour Party conference held in Whanganui last December.

Torrie took the visitors on a tour of the school to show where work is needed in the playground and swimming pool areas.

Earlier in the day, the group visited Whanganui Hospital to meet with Whanganui District Health Board staff and discuss the impact a new cancer treatment unit will have for local patients who currently travel to Palmerston North for treatments.

In January this year, Health Minister David Clark announced that $800,000 would be made available for a chemotherapy and infusion unit at Whanganui Hospital.

The delegation also visited the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy in Airport Rd.

"The flight school is an excellent example of how we can invest in, diversify and grow our regions," Lewis said.

The visitors also shared lunch with a group of Labour Party members and supporters while in town.

MP Kiri Allan was unable to join the delegation due to being unwell and Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe extended his apologies as he was called on to host an EU delegation in Wellington.