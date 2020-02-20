Gas is still being reintroduced to some central Whanganui streets after almost two weeks without a supply.

Since Sunday, February 9, GasNet has been working to restore gas supplies to 282 properties after a water leak in a Whanganui District Council water pipe entered a GasNet pipe at St Johns Hill.

By 5.30pm on Wednesday, 220 properties had had their gas supplies recommissioned.

Gas is now back on in Argyle, Glasgow, Gloucester, Halswell, Keith and Russell streets.

London St, from Campbell St to Victoria Ave, has also had gas reintroduced.

GasNet is reminding consumers not to turn on their GasNet meter and to wait until a GasNet representative visits their property to do so. Photo / Bevan Conley

In Spier St removal of water from the gas main has been completed with gas due back on yesterday.

GasNet general manager Geoff Evans said water removal on London St between Russell and Spier streets was unsuccessful on Wednesday and it was decided to replace the existing main pipe with a new pipe by directional drilling yesterday.

Removal of water and reintroduction of gas was planned for Thursday in London St from number 12 and Spier St from Balance to Seddon streets.

Evans said at the present rate of progress they expected to restore all supplies by the end of this week.