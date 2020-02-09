At the end of the month, a cohort of over 50 masters' students will visit the river city to meet with local businesses to help them further their studies.

This comes as the Massey University Executive MBA programmes returns to Whanganui where students will use Whanganui businesses as case studies for their Contemporary Strategy paper.

Whanganui & Partners' Strategic Lead – Capability & International, Hannah Kelly has been co-ordinating the programme with Massey.

She said last year the cohort were given access to a number of Whanganui's big businesses and they formed problem statements and solutions around areas of their choice.

Advertisement

"This year we're narrowing it to a theme: ten Whanganui companies going global by 2030."

Kelly said they are defining going global as joining New Zealand Trade and Enterprise's F700 portfolio.

"These are businesses in New Zealand that NZTE identifies as having the aspirations and ability to compete globally, and we'd love to see more Whanganui businesses performing at this level."

The F700 portfolio is weighted towards tech, high-value food and beverage, Māori companies and specialised manufacturing companies.

Kelly said it is an ambitious yet achievable goal for many local businesses and the EMBA programme offers valuable support and advantage towards reaching this level.

"The programme is an executive level masters, so the students are already experienced and accomplished in business, their projects last year were of a high quality and we expect the same this year."

She said they have some great businesses participating but would love to have more.

"The more options we can offer for projects, the more likely we are to get great match ups between businesses and the interests and expertise of the students."

Advertisement

The students will be in Whanganui from February 21 to 24.

Businesses interested in participating in the programme can contact Hannah Kelly at Hannah.Kelly@whanganuiandpartners.nz