The Whanganui Vintage Weekend Caboodle will showcase some of Whanganui's best musical talent next weekend, with live music played on three stages over 14 hours.

Mainstreet Whanganui events manager Kelly Scarrow said it was not difficult to find enough musicians to fill the bill.

"We have so many people here with the talent to play a whole range of styles from different eras.

"All we need is right here."

Dusta guitarist Craig Cawley said the band will be playing rock classics from the 1950s through to the 80s.

"We will start our set with The Beatles' A Hard Day's Night and it will include Right First Time by Th'Dudes, some Tom Petty and Elton John's Bennie and the Jets," Cawley said.

"We will play Valerie - the Zutons' rather than the Amy Winehouse version.

"It will be a set that encourages everyone to dance."

Marco Perry, of the Blue Veinz, said he was looking forward to playing a set that will include traditional blues along with the band's originals.

"We will be playing Chicago blues and New Orleans type blues along with our own style which has a bit more rhythm than traditional blues.

"It is danceable blues and we play at 7pm so people will be hitting their dancing stride by then."

Perry will also play with his three-piece acoustic combo Kitset.

"I'll be playing with Katie Gordon and Fraser McKenzie who is a brilliant drummer.

"We are called Kitset because we are a revolving pool of musicians who fit together in different combinations when we need to."

Their set will include covers of recent songs by artists like Katie Perry and Pink, Perry said.

Other performers will include kapa haka group Te Taikura o Te Awa Tupua, the Whanganui Ukulele Orchestra, Kessel, Whiskey Mama, Damn Raucous Brass, Undercover, Evenflow, Freddy Flash & the Firebirds, Ra Costello, Lizzie De Vegt, the Jazz Connexion Combo and rocking covers band The Replicants will play the night out until 10.45pm.