‘Focus on the basics’: Whanganui Mayor pushes back on Associate Education Minister David Seymour’s truancy appeal

Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe says councils have been given firm direction from the Government to stick to the basics. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Associate Education Minister‘s appeal for the country’s 78 mayors to drive up school attendance has failed to gain support in Whanganui.

David Seymour called on local leaders to pitch in on his push to keep students in school, citing it as a foundation for community and national success.

The minister has written to all mayors across New Zealand, urging them to use the Government’s new daily school attendance dashboard to raise awareness and spark local action.

“I’m calling on mayors to be champions for education in their regions. When students go to school, communities are stronger and better prepared for generations to come,” Seymour said.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said truancy was a nationwide issue that his community was also grappling with.

But he said the minister’s call to arms contradicted the Government’s own directive to stick to the basics and focus on core local government duties.

“To ask councils to get involved in tackling truancy is a contradiction to the directive we have been given,” Tripe said.

“From day one of this triennium, this has been the focus for Whanganui District Council to the point where now we have the lowest rates [rises] in the country, are well-invested in infrastructure renewals and maintenance, and have very manageable debt.”

Seymour’s letter to mayors encouraged local councils to speak with their community about supporting schools to improve attendance.

“Even small steps like encouraging local businesses to be aware that school-aged children should be at school during school hours is helpful.”

Seymour said 58.1% of students attended school regularly in Term 4 of 2024, up from 53% in Term 4 of 2023 – a 5.1% rise. Every region saw an increase on the previous year, he said.

The Whanganui Mayor said truancy in Whanganui was exacerbated in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic in the early 2020s.

“As with all social issues, getting to the root cause of this is complex,” Tripe said.

He said factors could include poverty, housing instability and limited access to transportation, and health and wellbeing challenges including mental health issues, anxiety and family dynamics, leading to families having difficulties in supporting their children’s education.

Students failing to connect with the curriculum could also lead to disinterest in attending school.

Tripe said there had been efforts by the Ministry of Education to boost attendance in Whanganui, including the Kaitakawaenga pilot programme involving primary schools Aranui, Whanganui East, Gonville, Carlton and St Mary’s.

“The aim has been to build relationships with students through sports and physical activities, which can result in building resilience and a sense of belonging and lead to improved attendance,” Tripe said.

“There has also been increased funding to tackle truancy nationwide, including establishing attendance officer roles.

“However, in local government, we have been given firm direction to focus on the basics and deliver core local government services.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

