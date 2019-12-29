As another year comes to an end, Chronicle reporter Lucy Drake took to the streets of Whanganui to find out individual New Year's resolutions.

Patrick Gerrard

Patrick Gerrard

"To get fit, I've been saying that for about three years now but I'm really going to try."

Grace Chadfield

Advertisement

Grace Chadfield

"I want to find myself again, this year has been difficult at times so I want to spend next year finding who I am again."

Tyrone Taituma

Tyrone Taituma

"To achieve all of my goals ... things like going to the gym, getting my NCEA level one and doing my chores at home; those kinds of things."

Lillie Toyne

Lillie Toyne

"To eat cleaner."

Lucien Cordier and Jeanna Di'Halescaue

Lucien Cordier and Jeanna Di'Halescaue

"We want to just enjoy the rest of our trip and explore New Zealand."