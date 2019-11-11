Whanganui police have charged one person following a fatal crash in Whanganui on Saturday and are calling for information from the public.

The collision, which involved a motorcycle and van, happened around 6.15pm on Anzac Parade near Georgetti Rd.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

A 41-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Monday.

Police could not yet confirm the charge.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen a black Toyota Estima van in the Anzac Parade or Putiki area on Saturday evening.

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Police also would like to speak to anyone who was at the scene, but have not yet spoken to officers.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105, or Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 191110/8031.