Police are still working to identify the driver of a vehicle in relation to a fatal hit-and-run more than two months after the incident.

The body of 79-year-old Fay Butler was found near the corner of Anzac Pde and Helmore St at 1.55am on August 28.

Police said Butler suffered injuries consistent with a vehicle collision, and believe it's extremely unlikely that the driver of the vehicle involved would not have known that a collision had occurred.

Butler was an independent flat resident at Masonic Village Wanganui on Masonic Dr.

Police are looking to identify the driver or owner of a dark-coloured SUV captured driving in the area by CCTV cameras.

A police spokesman said anyone who has information about the incident should call Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.