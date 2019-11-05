It was a "pretty standard and pretty quiet" night for Whanganui firefighters overnight.

Whanganui station officer Shane Dudley said there was a couple of callouts related to fireworks.

One incident was a grass fire about 20 metres square on Puriri St in Castlecliff, while another call out was in Springvale.

Dudley said generally people in Whanganui are not too bad when it comes to fireworks, but said those using them should always be prepared.

"It's a timely reminder to people in our community that fireworks can cause fire so be careful we're they're aimed.

"People should make sure they have a bucket or hose handy when they use fireworks and be a little bit careful about where the fireworks end up, not in grass or scrub."