Whanganui District Health Board radiographers will strike for 24 hours twice this week, starting from 7am Wednesday and 7am on Friday, with a full withdrawal of services.

They will also undertake partial strikes for 24 hours beginning today, on Thursday and Monday, November 4. Partial strikes means there may be longer waits in the radiology department for x-rays and other services.

The DHB said anyone due to get an x-ray from Whanganui Hospital's medical imaging department should do so after Monday, November 4, if possible.



People with appointments for CT or MRI scans during the strikes have been notified and their appointments rescheduled. The strike does not affect ultrasound services. During the strikes, life and limb preserving services - which require medical imaging to prevent death or permanent injury - will continue to be provided by the hospital's emergency department, the DHB said in a statement. Walk-in X-ray services in Waimarino and Taihape will continue as normal (Tuesdays and Thursdays) but there may be longer wait times than usual.

Whanganui District Health Board said it regretted the inconvenience to the Whanganui community, but recognises the legal right of staff to strike.

This week's strikes follow a series of strikes around the country this month as part of a series of nationwide strikes by nearly 1100 district health board radiographers and follows nine months of failed negotiations between the radiographers' union, Apex, and DHBs.

If you are unsure about how the strikes will affect you, please contact the radiography department on (06) 348 1308.