Autoparts 2000 is part of the PartsWorld franchise.

A social media post about the storefront’s closure was met with an outpouring of comments sharing memories of the store over the years and messages of support.

“A really big thank you to Whanganui for their support throughout the years … it’s been a blast, really,” Chris McDonald said.

He began working in the auto-parts industry at 18. Since then, he had seen the car and auto-parts industry change significantly, becoming more streamlined and specialised, he said.

“There’s no more junkyard dogs ... as they used to say.”

He said New Zealand used to be a “dumping ground” for old British, European and Australian cars. In the 1980s, the influx of Japanese cars began which was “exciting”.

Autoparts 2000 has been focused solely on Honda parts and cars over the past few years, and will continue to focus solely on Honda in its online store.

McDonald said the business had an environmentally friendly focus as it continued to specialise.

The choice to move online was down to the cost of running a business, the increase in online sales and a personal choice to take a step back.

“We’re definitely streamlining everything — keeping it small and family-run.”