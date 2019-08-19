Police have named the man who died following a two-vehicle crash south of Kakatahi on Sunday, August 11.

He was 51-year-old Owen James Warren of Petone.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on State Highway 4 at 7pm and reported that seven people had been injured.

A spokesperson for St John said one patient was treated and transported to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.

Advertisement

Fire appliances from Whanganui and Raetihi were also called to scene, located approximately 50 kilometres away from Whanganui.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The incident marked the start of a spate of fatal crashes near Whanganui, with three people dying in the space of four days.

A driver died following a crash on the Waitotara river bridge last Tuesday and the next day one person died when three vehicles were involved in a crash near Hunterville.

The number of fatal crashes prompted Whanganui's acting sergeant for road policing Trevor Scarrow to urge motorists to drive to the conditions and stay in their lanes.

Police extended their thoughts to the family and friends of Mr Warren.