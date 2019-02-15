The Spina and Benignetti Piano Duo are coming to the Royal Wanganui Opera House to play a programme that includes Schubert and Mendelssohn.

Michele Benignetti and Eleonora Spina are talented young Italian musicians who come from strong and varied backgrounds as soloist and chamber musicians.

Their partnership as a piano duo began in 2013 and immediately received positive acclaim.

Both winners of international music competitions, in June 2014 they obtained the Diplôme Supérieur d'Exécution award at the Ecole Normale de Musique Alfred Cortot award in Paris, with the mention à l'unanimité.

Spina and Benignetti are currently studying under the guidance of professors Sivan Silver, Gil Garburg, Igor Roma and Henk Guittart.

They have been appointed professors at the Conservatory of Music and Dance in Soissons and at the Conservatory of Music and Theatre of Saint Quentin, where they live.

They are also invited to give masterclasses at the Summer International Academy of Colombes, in Paris.

The duo give recitals in France, Italy, the UK and The Netherlands and their 2019 tour will take in Australia, China, South Africa and the New Zealand leg of their tour is sponsored by the Italian Embassy of Wellington.

The Spina and Benignetti Piano Duo: Royal Wanganui Opera House, Thursday, March 7 at 2.30 pm. Adult $30, seniors $25, Friends OH $20, student $10. Book Online or at Royal Wanganui Opera House. Ph 06 349 0511