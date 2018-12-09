Brilliant weather with beautiful floats and costumes made for a perfect Christmas Parade in Whanganui on Saturday.

Photographer Stuart Munro caught all the action and colour with a gallery and live video.

Santa's reindeer swept his sleigh along Victoria Ave to delight the waiting crowd. Photo/Stuart Munro

Organiser Kelly Scarrow of Mainstreet said she was thrilled to see some brilliant new entries in the parade and some old favourites brought out their best as well.

"We had 39 registrations this year and some of those, like the Vintage Car Club, had a few vehicles in the parade.

Advertisement

"The prize for best walking float went to Born and Raised Pasifika, Plumber Dan took top prize for the best automated float and Copper, Cogs and Corsets won the best costumes category."

Scarrow said she estimates that around 10,000 people turned out to watch the parade and a big crowd gathered in Majestic Square for the after party.

"Santa and his helpers did a brilliant job with the lolly scramble and Gypsy Blue provided great music throughout.

"I want to give a big shout out to Whanganui District Council for supporting the parade, the Māori Wardens for helping things go smoothly, Downers for donating time and road markings and the community and businesses for getting behind the parade."

See the Whanganui Chronicle Facebook page to watch live footage of the parade.