The Whanganui Regional Museum will be closed to the public for nearly two months as the shift back to Queen's Park ramps up.

Some of the museum's operations have been housed at its temporary premises on Ridgway St for about two years while the Watt St building underwent seismic strengthening.

But the Ridgway St premises will close this Friday as visitor reception and administration spaces start being shifted back into the refurbished museum building ahead of the museum's reopening on January 19.

The Archive Research Service closed temporarily in November and will reopen on Monday, February 4.