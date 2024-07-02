The Mooloo Shield Division 1 premiership saw last year’s champions, Putāruru, going head-to-head with Ōhaupō.

Ōhaupō emerged victorious, beating Putāruru 28-19 in a well-rounded game.

After an early 10-point lead, the home side went into halftime up 15-12 after tries to winger Caleb Kennedy and halfback Scott Thomas.

In the second half, Putāruru took the lead at one stage 19-18 after a converted try, but it wasn’t to be their day.

Ōhaupō first five-eighth Dean Fullerton, returning from a New Zealand Polo victory over England, showcased his kicking skills with two conversions and three penalties off the tee.

Kennedy added a second try to his tally, dotting down in the left corner in the final play of the match.

Ōhaupō winger Caleb Kennedy dots down for his second score against Putāruru. Photo / Jesse Wood

Ōhaupō's victory was a team effort, achieved with very minimal reserves.

The home side’s player of the match award was shared by the tight five of Ethan Refoy, Jade Walker, Liam Palaone, Alex Fullerton and Chris Ferguson, who all put in a big 80-minute shift.

“It was awesome to get the job done against the reigning champs. We knew the type of game Putāruru would bring to the table and we were able to counter it with our brand of footy,” Ōhaupō assistant coach Connor Larsen-Cross said.

“We have been talking for the past few weeks about putting on an 80-minute performance and we definitely achieved that on Friday. In that, there is confidence we can take into this week’s game.”

This Saturday the Ōhaupō teams travel into Hamilton to face Suburbs at Flagstaff Park – possibly against a senior A backline containing Waikato and Hurricanes flyer Daniel Sinkinson.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.