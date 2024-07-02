Kennedy added a second try to his tally, dotting down in the left corner in the final play of the match.
Ōhaupō's victory was a team effort, achieved with very minimal reserves.
The home side’s player of the match award was shared by the tight five of Ethan Refoy, Jade Walker, Liam Palaone, Alex Fullerton and Chris Ferguson, who all put in a big 80-minute shift.
“It was awesome to get the job done against the reigning champs. We knew the type of game Putāruru would bring to the table and we were able to counter it with our brand of footy,” Ōhaupō assistant coach Connor Larsen-Cross said.
“We have been talking for the past few weeks about putting on an 80-minute performance and we definitely achieved that on Friday. In that, there is confidence we can take into this week’s game.”
This Saturday the Ōhaupō teams travel into Hamilton to face Suburbs at Flagstaff Park – possibly against a senior A backline containing Waikato and Hurricanes flyer Daniel Sinkinson.
