Ngāhinapōuri's Dean Fullerton will make his New Zealand Polo debut on June 8.

Waikato polo ace Dean Fullerton, 26, will make his international sports debut as part of the New Zealand team taking part in the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo in the UK.

Fullerton, of Ngāhinapōuri, has played for the New Zealand schools polo team and Young New Zealand in the past, but the overseas stint against England on June 8, will be his first senior game for the country.

He said it was nice to be selected for the team.

“It gives me a way to travel. Polo can take you to a lot of places. I’ve been to Australia, the States and Hawaii.”

Fullerton usually plays for Mystery Creek Polo Club, and for the UK match, he will be joined by clubmate John Paul Clarkin, who will captain the side.

The full 16-goal handicap (under the Hurlingham Polo Association) team consists of the Mystery Creek duo Fullerton (3-goal), Clarkin (6), Bombay Hills Polo Club’s Ross Ainsley (3) and Christchurch Polo Club’s Jimmy Wood (4).

Dean Fullerton in action on the polo field.

Glenn Sherriff (4) and Lach Appleby (2) are the reserves.

New Zealand will play England for the historic Golden Jubilee trophy which was first presented in 2002.

Cheshire-based Ollie Jones will lend Fullerton horses for the match.

“The other three players are based over there in our winter, so they’ve all got horses over there,” Fullerton said.

“I’ll probably play a warm-up game of lower-level polo to get used to the horses.

“It’s a 16-goal game but if it were played in New Zealand, on New Zealand handicaps, the team would be 19 goals.”

A Young New Zealand team will also journey to face Young England for the Buckmaster Trophy.

Revived in 2023 after a three-year hiatus, Young New Zealand snatched the victory and the same squad will be on the field defending the title of reigning champion.

Fullerton said he’s looking forward to checking out United Kingdom High Goal matches while he’s there.

“Playing a good level of polo is always nice but I can’t wait to watch the best players in the world. They’re unbelievable to watch.”

The Golden Jubilee NZ team - 16 goal (HPA handicaps):

Dean Fullerton 3; Ross Ainsley 3; Jimmy Wood 4; John Paul Clarkin 6 (captain).

Reserves: Glenn Sherriff 4; Lach Appleby 2.

The Buckmaster Trophy - 8 goal (HPA Handicaps):

Zoe Reader 1; Oscar Power 2; Lach Appleby 2; George Cronin 2;

Reserve: Tom Turner 1.

