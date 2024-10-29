Advertisement
Taupō Supercars 2025: Tickets for ITM Taupō Super440 on sale from today

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
Tickets for the ITM Taupō Super440 have gone on sale as of Tuesday, November 29. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Tickets for the ITM Taupō Super440 have gone on sale as of Tuesday, November 29. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Tickets for the second Supercars event in Taupō, the ITM Taupō Super440, have gone on sale as of Tuesday morning.

Following the sold-out success of the inaugural event in Taupō earlier this year, the championship’s return to New Zealand on the weekend of April 11-13, 2025 will be highly anticipated.

Tuesday also marked the release of tickets for seven other Supercars 2025 events, including the Sydney 500, Bathurst 1000 and Perth Super440.

The Super440 is a new format of four Supercars events in Taupō, Tasmania, Perth and Ipswitch that will include two 120km races on Saturday and one 200km race on Sunday.

Another new addition to Supercars 2025 calendar will be a Finals Series, where the top 10 drivers in the championship will compete in three knockout rounds to determine the winner.

Supercars chief executive Shane Howard said he was thrilled to open ticket sales for what promised to be a “groundbreaking” 2025.

”Each event on the calendar brings its own unique atmosphere and history, and we can’t wait to see fans fill the stands and line the circuits for another unforgettable year of racing,” Howard said.

”The 2025 season will feature 13 events and 34 races in total, with over 6600km of racing to be held in seven Australian states and territories, as well as Taupō, New Zealand.”

The season will kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21 with the Sydney 500, followed by the Taupō and Tasmania Super440s in April and May, respectively.

History will be made in Perth on June 6-8, with the Sunday race set to be the 100th Supercars race held at Carco.com.au Raceway in Wanneroo. The circuit will become the first to achieve this milestone.

Supercars will make its long-awaited return to Queensland Raceway from August 8-10, with the Super440 format to continue in the championship’s first visit to “the paperclip” since 2019.

Following the inaugural endurance race at The Bend Motorsport Park in September, the Bathurst 1000 will take place from October 9-12 as the crown jewel of the Repco Supercars Championship.

The "class photo" of the inaugural Taupō Supercars round in April this year. Photo / Milly Fullick
The "class photo" of the inaugural Taupō Supercars round in April this year. Photo / Milly Fullick

The Gold Coast 500 will serve as the first round of the Supercars Finals series, with the Sandown 500 from November 14-16 serving as the penultimate round of the 2025 season.

As part of the new Finals Series format, the Sandown event will be pivotal in narrowing the championship contenders from seven to four, setting the stage for the Adelaide Grand Final in late November.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Supercars title is yet to be decided, with the Adelaide 500 set to crown this year’s Supercars champion on November 14-17.

The 2025 Repco Supercars Championship season begins on February 21-23.

Tickets for next year’s events are available via Supercars.com and Ticketek.

Tickets are also on sale for:

  • Sydney 500, February 21-23
  • ITM Taupō Super440, April 11-13
  • Tasmania Super440, May 9-11
  • Perth Super440, June 6-8
  • NTI Townsville 500, July 11-13
  • Ipswich Super440, August 8-10
  • Repco Bathurst 1000, October 9-12
  • Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, October 24-26
  • Penrite Oil Sandown 500, November 14-16
