The Waikato NPC and former Hamilton Boys’ High School First XV duo have retained their spots in the ACT Brumbies and Crusaders squads respectively.

Named as one of the five Promising Players of the Year in New Zealand’s 2024 Rugby Almanack, Anderson was selected in the 2024 Brumbies but remains uncapped.

He was promoted from the Elite Development Squad (EDS) after a successful 2023 season in the John I Dent Cup for Wests Rugby Club.

The reselection is an early birthday present for the youngster who turns 21 on Monday.

“We’re particularly looking forward to seeing the young guys getting some game time for the first team,” ACT Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham said.

“The Elite Development Squad here keeps producing talent year after year and it’s incredibly satisfying to see those boys come through the system and pull on a Brumbies shirt.”

Kemara, 21, made his Crusaders debut in 2023 and has played seven games over the past two seasons scoring nine points off the kicking tee.

The others with local connections are former Te Awamutu Sports reps Antonio Shalfoon (Crusaders), Gideon Wrampling, Malachi Wrampling (both Gallagher Chiefs) and one-cap Ōhaupō utility back Ngane Punivai (Hurricanes).

From last year’s local Super Rugby Pacific cohort, fellow former Te Awamutu Sports members Josh Moorby and Richard Judd have both moved on from the Hurricanes.

With two Hurricanes caps in 2024, Punivai may get more of a chance next year with Moorby’s departure to France.

Shalfoon joined the Crusaders as injury cover this year and impressed the selectors, earning himself a full-time contract.

Player statistics:

Te Awamutu Sports' Austin Anderson is set to make his ACT Brumbies debut in 2025. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Austin Anderson

Age: 20

Position: Midfield back/fullback

Local club: Te Awamutu Sports

Province: Waikato 2023-2024

Provincial caps: 16

Provincial points: 15

Super Rugby franchise: ACT Brumbies 2024-2025

Named in 2024 ACT Brumbies squad but remains uncapped.

Te Awamutu Sports first five-eighth Taha Kemara has retained his spot in the Crusaders squad. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Taha Kemara

Age: 21

Position: First five-eighth

Local club: Te Awamutu Sports

Province: Waikato 2022-2024

Provincial caps: 16

Provincial points: 65

Super Rugby franchise: Crusaders 2023-2025

Super Rugby caps: 7

Super Rugby points: 9

Ngane Punivai will once again kit up for the Hurricanes. Photo / Jesse Wood

Ngane Punivai

Age: 26

Position: Midfield back/wing

Former local club: Ōhaupō

Province: Canterbury 2017-2024

Provincial caps: 58

Provincial points: 95

Super Rugby franchises: Crusaders 2019, Highlanders 2020-2022, Chiefs 2023, Hurricanes 2024-2025

Super Rugby caps: 18

Super Rugby points: 20

Former Te Awamutu Sports lock Antonio Shalfoon has joined the Crusaders on a full-time contract. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Antonio Shalfoon

Age: 27

Position: Lock

Former local club: Te Awamutu Sports

Province: Waikato 2019, Tasman 2021-2024

Provincial caps: 28

Provincial points: 0

Super Rugby franchises: Crusaders 2024-2025

Super Rugby caps: 4

Super Rugby points: 0

Gideon Wrampling will hope to take the field for the Chiefs alongside his brother in 2025. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Gideon Wrampling

Age: 23

Position: Midfield back/wing

Former local club: Te Awamutu Sports

Province: Waikato 2020-2024

Provincial caps: 32

Provincial points: 25

Super Rugby franchises: Chiefs 2021-2025

Super Rugby caps: 3

Super Rugby points: 0

Former Te Awamutu Sports loose forward Malachi Wrampling has been named in the 2025 Chiefs squad. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Malachi Wrampling

Age: 20

Position: Loose forward

Former local club: Te Awamutu Sports

Province: Waikato 2023-2024

Provincial caps: 19

Provincial points: 20

Super Rugby franchises: Chiefs 2024-2025

Named in 2024 Chiefs squad but remains uncapped.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.