“We’re particularly looking forward to seeing the young guys getting some game time for the first team,” ACT Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham said.
“The Elite Development Squad here keeps producing talent year after year and it’s incredibly satisfying to see those boys come through the system and pull on a Brumbies shirt.”
Kemara, 21, made his Crusaders debut in 2023 and has played seven games over the past two seasons scoring nine points off the kicking tee.
The others with local connections are former Te Awamutu Sports reps Antonio Shalfoon (Crusaders), Gideon Wrampling, Malachi Wrampling (both Gallagher Chiefs) and one-cap Ōhaupō utility back Ngane Punivai (Hurricanes).
From last year’s local Super Rugby Pacific cohort, fellow former Te Awamutu Sports members Josh Moorby and Richard Judd have both moved on from the Hurricanes.
With two Hurricanes caps in 2024, Punivai may get more of a chance next year with Moorby’s departure to France.
Shalfoon joined the Crusaders as injury cover this year and impressed the selectors, earning himself a full-time contract.
Player statistics:
Austin Anderson
Age: 20
Position: Midfield back/fullback
Local club: Te Awamutu Sports
Province: Waikato 2023-2024
Provincial caps: 16
Provincial points: 15
Super Rugby franchise: ACT Brumbies 2024-2025
Named in 2024 ACT Brumbies squad but remains uncapped.