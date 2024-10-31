Since Cotterell took up the whistle in 1984, the laws of the game have changed several times, and the game is now coached and played very differently.
“World rugby changing a try from four to five points; red and yellow cards and the sin bin have been brought in; lifting in lineouts; the referee has taken more control of scrums; a number of changes to tackling laws; backs to stand 5m back from scrums; rucking has been more or less taken out of the game and foul play being tightened up on – those are just some of the law changes along the way,” Cotterell said.
Cotterell has no plans to retire any time soon as he gets “the best seat in the house” every weekend.