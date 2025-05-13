Several netball franchises introduced new coaches this year, however, the Magic are not among those.

Araroa enters her fourth campaign as head coach, making her the longest-serving coach in the league.

She believed continuity was a clear advantage.

The Magic never made the finals series before, where the top three teams compete for the title. However, getting there was the team’s clear target this season.

They came up just short last year, being edged out of third place in the final round of the regular season.

“We’ve stripped everything back and are focusing on two or three key things we want to achieve,” said Araroa.

“We think if we have total focus there, that will get us across the line. We were super close last year and we’re intent on taking that next step this year.”

The big talking point for the 2025 season is the introduction of several rule innovations, most notably the two-point shot, which will come into play during the final five minutes of each quarter.

Araroa has backed the two-point shot from the outset, believing it will lift crowd and viewership engagement while adding a new layer for shooters.

“It’s only going to strengthen how they shoot. At international level, too, it means they can shoot from range and we’re not reliant on just one tall shooter,” she said.

“Our shooters are 100% on board. We are one of those teams that have a rotating circle and shooters who can shoot from range, so the two-point innovation suits us.”

The Magic will take on the Southern Steel on May 19 at Globox Arena, Hamilton. First centre pass is at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.nz.