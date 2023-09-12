Te Awamutu Rugby Referees Association's Grant Cotterell (from left), Aaron Leppard, Grant Knight and Andrew Young with their 2023 awards.

Te Awamutu Rugby Referees Association's Grant Cotterell (from left), Aaron Leppard, Grant Knight and Andrew Young with their 2023 awards.

The Te Awamutu Rugby Referees Association held its annual dinner and prizegiving at the Te Awamutu RSA last Saturday.

The association says it would like to thank the RSA for hosting them last Saturday as well as during the season for their weekly meetings.

A special thanks also for the donation of two referee communication sets.

The association says it shows their appreciation to all the referees who have given their time and services this season as well as wives and partners who have supported them.

The association’s main award and trophy for most improved referee of the year went to Aaron Leppard who showed continual improvement throughout the season.

His input at weekly meetings, where his knowledge as an ex-rugby player and coach, is a great asset to the association.

Grant Knight received an Acknowledgement of Participation certificate for his services to the association and the great strides he has made this year.

He started with younger college rugby this season and finished with a First XV match.

Andrew Young received a certificate for over twenty years of service to the association.

Young started out with Ōhaupō Junior Rugby as well as being their regular assistant referee and when called upon, various other games around the Waikato.

Te Awamutu Rugby Referees Association at their 2023 awards (left to right) - Front: Grant Cotterell. Middle: Ross Wardlaw, Jesse Head, Richard Brownlee, Kylie Moorcock. Back: Te Taka Keegan, Aaron Leppard, Grant Knight, Andrew Young, Carl Peake.

One of his highlights was a women’s game down in Tokoroa and refereeing the Ōhaupō Rugby Club seniors in a pre-season game.

Young has also held the role of president for the last few seasons.

Members of association awarded a certificate to Grant Cotterell for Leadership and Service.

This acknowledged his life membership from Waikato Rugby Referees Association, nearing his 40 years of service and in recognition of his years of refereeing in the Waikato province.

Special mention was also made to Jesse Head who received WRRA most improved referee of the year and was in control of the Under-85 kilogram final.

It was a great season for all members of the association, being a small association, they enjoy the weekly banter and the comradeship of each other which makes them better referees both on and off the field.







