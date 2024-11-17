“The numbers are always really staggering and the dollar amount that [the charities] need to sustain that is always quite large,” Alex said.
“This year we raised over $27,000 – a new record for us. It was only possible with the support from all the local businesses and all our teams coming along to enjoy the day and being so generous with their bidding.”
Alex said the community buy-in to the tournament has been amazing and the team was astounded by how many businesses and locals get involved.
RMHC keeps families close to their sick children while they receive treatment in hospitals away from home, at no cost.
“It’s so worth it. Ronald McDonald House is the charity of choice for Ray White, so we’ve taken that on. For us, we’ve got a few connections to people in town that have used Ronald McDonald House,” Alex said.
In 2023, it cost RMHC New Zealand more than $749,000 to support Waikato families, covered entirely through the generosity of supporters.
This resulted in 3204 nights of accommodation provided to families from the Waikato region alone.
Three years ago, the organisers partnered with Doug Walters from the Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trust.
“Doug helps us out a lot on this golf day and his organisation raises money for ongoing operational costs for our region’s callouts.
“He wanted to get involved and having him onboard has been great – another really worthy charity that we so need being in the remote area that we are.
“Hato Hone St John are also always immensely grateful for our donation towards running the health shuttle in town.”
The golf day started with a barbecue BBQ before a 12pm shotgun start on the course.
Lunch was provided on the course by local Smoky Pallet Freehouse while Lion New Zealand supplied beverages.