“The numbers are always really staggering and the dollar amount that [the charities] need to sustain that is always quite large,” Alex said.

“This year we raised over $27,000 – a new record for us. It was only possible with the support from all the local businesses and all our teams coming along to enjoy the day and being so generous with their bidding.”

Alex said the community buy-in to the tournament has been amazing and the team was astounded by how many businesses and locals get involved.

RMHC keeps families close to their sick children while they receive treatment in hospitals away from home, at no cost.

“It’s so worth it. Ronald McDonald House is the charity of choice for Ray White, so we’ve taken that on. For us, we’ve got a few connections to people in town that have used Ronald McDonald House,” Alex said.

In 2023, it cost RMHC New Zealand more than $749,000 to support Waikato families, covered entirely through the generosity of supporters.

This resulted in 3204 nights of accommodation provided to families from the Waikato region alone.

Fun was had by all at the annual Ray White Charity Golf Day and auction held at Whangamatā Golf Club earlier this month.

Three years ago, the organisers partnered with Doug Walters from the Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trust.

“Doug helps us out a lot on this golf day and his organisation raises money for ongoing operational costs for our region’s callouts.

“He wanted to get involved and having him onboard has been great – another really worthy charity that we so need being in the remote area that we are.

“Hato Hone St John are also always immensely grateful for our donation towards running the health shuttle in town.”

The golf day started with a barbecue BBQ before a 12pm shotgun start on the course.

Lunch was provided on the course by local Smoky Pallet Freehouse while Lion New Zealand supplied beverages.

Post-play, the auctions were held.

“We drew a raffle, had silent auctions, announced the winning team and then had larger prizes up for auction,” Alex said.

“This year we had some wonderful donated prizes from local businesses around the Coromandel, including golf rounds, fishing charters, a TV and a signed All Blacks jersey.

“Everyone loved it, they all said it was the best day. It wasn’t super sunny, but it was a nice warm day. We get lots of regulars that come back every year, they just love the tournament.”

Alex extended thanks to Doug, Ray White Whangamatā‘s Kiera Curd for her organisation skills and the Whangamatā Golf Club for the use of their facility.

The annual Ray White Charity Golf Day and auction at Whangamatā Golf Club was well supported by the community.

Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trust

Now leasing three new AW 169 helicopters, Doug said the level of emergency care will be far higher than what Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trust has ever had.

“These aircraft are far more efficient, faster, highly specified technically and highly medically equipped,” Doug said.

The new helicopters will take about 17 minutes to fly from Ardmore, Auckland to the Coromandel region.

Specialist care will be transported to the callout, and treatment of the patient will happen straight away on board the helicopter.

A heart attack callout would have a cardiac specialist onboard while a car crash might have a trauma specialist.

In October, there were 22 callouts to the region which is mostly serviced by the Auckland helicopter but Bay of Plenty and Waikato helicopters are back-ups.

