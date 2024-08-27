A rescue helicopter on display during an open day at the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust base at Ardmore.

A lifeline for rescue services on the eastern side of the Coromandel remains focused on providing support to helicopter operations, with more than $2 million invested in capital works since its formation more than a decade ago.

Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman John Stephenson said it had completed a $90,000 project to seal the tarmac and neighbouring carpark at its Whitianga base in the past 12 months.

The facility on the northern side of the Mercury Bay Aero Club recently held its annual meeting with Stephenson saying the trust, established in 2012, remained focused on providing ground facilities to support operations, while also raising money to ensure on-going rescues via helicopter on the peninsula.

While the past 12 months had not been easy, given the economic climate, the trust remained confident the country “was starting to come out of it”, he said.

“A quick reality check, the average cost for an hour-long mission for the helicopter and crew is around $8000; this does not include all the support costs behind that.