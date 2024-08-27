Advertisement
Coromandel annual rescue airtime estimated to cost $1.5m

Al Williams
By
Hauraki Coromandel Post editor·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
A rescue helicopter on display during an open day at the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust base at Ardmore.

A lifeline for rescue services on the eastern side of the Coromandel remains focused on providing support to helicopter operations, with more than $2 million invested in capital works since its formation more than a decade ago.

Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman John Stephenson said it had completed a $90,000 project to seal the tarmac and neighbouring carpark at its Whitianga base in the past 12 months.

The facility on the northern side of the Mercury Bay Aero Club recently held its annual meeting with Stephenson saying the trust, established in 2012, remained focused on providing ground facilities to support operations, while also raising money to ensure on-going rescues via helicopter on the peninsula.

While the past 12 months had not been easy, given the economic climate, the trust remained confident the country “was starting to come out of it”, he said.

“A quick reality check, the average cost for an hour-long mission for the helicopter and crew is around $8000; this does not include all the support costs behind that.

“Average annual mission numbers for the Coromandel Peninsula are around 180 which means the annual helicopter airtime is nearly $1.5m.”

Significant local funding support over the past 12 years had enabled the trust to provide a hangar and crew accommodation facilities at the Whitianga airfield.

The Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trust base at Whitianga.
The facility was further enhanced this year to assist operations and patient handling. The trust had assistance from Pub Charity and the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust which is the primary provider of the air service.

“We have been quite lucky over the past 12-months when it comes to funding, with the support of key sponsors and the many people from local communities who make a regular flow of unsolicited donations.

“It is a lifeblood, and we are always looking for more whether it be from sponsors, groups, or individuals,” he said.

“It is quite comforting to see how generous our communities and the public are.”

While the rescue helicopter service did not receive direct government support, emergency services funding came from the Waikato Regional Council and missions were in part paid by the Accident Compensation Corporation, while the rest was raised by the rescue helicopter trusts, he said.

“The establishment of the Whitianga base has meant that crews and a machine are based on the Coromandel Peninsula during peak holiday periods, this year involved a six-week period.

The 30,000-litre fuel storage area alongside the hangar, installed in 2022.
“A further positive attraction is the location of a 30,000-litre fuel storage area alongside the hangar, installed in 2022, this ensuring long distance flights can be operated off the Coromandel Peninsula coast, knowing there is an available fuel source.”

While the Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trust did not operate helicopters; as the primary provider, the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust used its three machines located at Ardmore Airport, he said.

“These are supported by rescue helicopters located in both Hamilton and Tauranga.”



