Waipā's tourism future depends on the nation hitting 90pc vaccination, says deputy mayor

Tourist attraction: Both Waipā and the wider Waikato region excelled against a national occupancy rate of 40 per cent. Photo / Supplied

Tourist attraction: Both Waipā and the wider Waikato region excelled against a national occupancy rate of 40 per cent. Photo / Supplied

Waipā district's tourism visitor sector has reported a healthy visitor spend despite successive Covid-19 lockdowns, according to a report in September to Waipā District Council by regional tourism operator Hamilton-Waikato Tourism.

Annual visitor expenditure for Waipā increased 14 per cent to year-end June 2021, up on previous years, including 2019, pre-Covid-19.

Waipā's local economy saw a healthy injection of $138 million from the visitor economy for the year ended June 2021 (based on electronic card transactions). The numbers narrate a significant noticeable rise from the same period ended June 2020 ($118m) and June 2019 ($125m).

District council business development manager Steve Tritt said the numbers rewarded local business efforts to build the profile of our towns with outsiders.

"While retail, the hospitality sector, and local tourism operators definitely felt the sting of Covid-19 during the lockdowns, it's encouraging to see the numbers in spite of Covid-19.

"We've held the weekend drive market, and we've been popular for visitors especially in the food and hospitality sector. Waipā can feel upbeat about the results of this report in spite of many of our events being postponed due to lockdowns."

Tritt emphasised how important it was for Waipā residents to shop locally instead of visiting larger urban centres.

"It's now even more important for our locals to continue to support local business rather than shopping elsewhere."

Both Waipā and the wider Waikato region excelled against a national occupancy rate of 40 per cent.

Several projects benefiting Waipā tourism operators were delivered under the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP) programme headed by Hamilton-Waikato Tourism, including training local ambassadors to be familiar with the district's history, tourism destinations and landmarks, and a refresh of many of the local tourism industry's touring routes.

Meanwhile, Waipā District Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk said this month

that the near future of the tourism and events industry in Waipā and nationwide depends on the country hitting a 90 per cent vaccination rate.

Stolwyk, who also runs the Mighty River Domain at Lake Karāpiro, said for the summer events season to go ahead as planned, New Zealand needed to get vaccinated quickly.

Events had been on hold since August and the district's tourism and event operators were ready to spring into action, she said.

Stolwyk said many medium-to-large events were effectively stuck in limbo until alert Level 1.

"For us in the events industry, we need to be in an environment where we can have over 100 people, and that's only achievable at level 1."

She said it seemed likely event organisers would begin requiring attendees to provide proof of a double vaccination, meaning festival-goers would need to get sorted soon to catch the summer festival season.

She said one of the keys to unlocking the 90 per cent vaccination rate was getting through to youth, and Stolwyk called on parents like herself to get their kids vaccinated.

"Our youth need an extra push to get vaccinated, and as parents, we need to help our young ones along a little. We need to encourage our teenagers to get out and get their vaccinations."