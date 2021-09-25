Great Kiwi Summer Festival coming to Lake Karapiro in November

As well as the on-water action at Lake Karapiro, a range of exhibitors will showcase the latest products in time for the camping, boating and outdoor season. Photo / Supplied

A new expo celebrating all things summer will hit Waikato's Lake Karapiro on November 6 and 7 for a non-stop weekend of boats, bikes and barbecues that won't disappoint with its lineup of live action.

Expect on-water demonstrations and adrenalin-packed displays, as well as avenues of exhibitors selling everything you need to get ready for your great Kiwi summer.

Organiser of the Great Kiwi Summer Festival, Phoebe Clark, said despite the recent lockdown the team is remaining positive and is thrilled to be pulling together an event that will get Kiwis outside and excited for summer.

Adrenalin junkies will be able to get their fix watching Nitro Circus' Jed Mildon and Pure Freestyle Community Foundation's very first New Zealand Big Air Championships. Mildon, who was the first in the world to complete a quadruple backflip on a BMX bike, and his riders will launch off a massive 8m ramp, landing on an airbag.

Adrenalin junkies will be able to get their fix watching Nitro Circus's Jed Mildon and Pure Freestyle Community Foundation's very first New Zealand Big Air Championships. Photo / Supplied

If all the bike action has the kids excited, make sure to check out the new Little E e-bikes for kids that Riverriders NZ is launching. A track will be set up allowing kids to get on and test them out.

"The on-water action is just as impressive", says Clark. From wakeboarding and water skiing to dragon boating and flyboarding, demonstrations run throughout the day highlighting all sorts of on-water activities.

"We're excited to see the newest craze, flyboarding, demonstrated by full-time instructor and stunt master Jay who will show what can be done".

Alongside the displays, a range of exhibitors will showcase the latest products and accessories, allowing visitors to stock up on all their favourite gear just in time for the camping, boating and outdoor season.

The on-water action will include everything from wakeboarding and water skiing to dragon boating and flyboarding demonstrations. Photo / Supplied

Keen to give it a go yourself? Try your hand at a variety of activities with the have-a-go sessions where visitors have the chance to try wakeboarding, water skiing, diving, flyboarding and paddleboarding in a safe and fun environment.

And for the barbecues, watch over 40 teams compete in the double-header BBQ Mania competition with Jack Daniels and US Pork bringing the BBQ Mania 4 - Low N Slow BBQ Championship. Find out who will win the fourth instalment of BBQ Mania.

When you are ready for a break from all the shopping and entertainment, indulge in a bite to eat from a range of delicious offerings from food trucks while sitting on the banks of the Waikato River.

• For more information, check out greatkiwisummer.co.nz