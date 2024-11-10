Waipā District Council group manager customer and community services Sally Sheedy said a continued commitment to supporting events was important as they delivered positive social and economic benefits for Waipā.

“Even with a reduced funding pool this year, we’re proud to support a range of events that bring vibrancy to our communities and showcase Waipā as a fantastic place to visit, live, work, and invest.”

The delay in opening this year’s funding was partly due to the discussions about revising the criteria.

“Following an initial revision of the criteria, and a risk analysis, it was realised that we need to take the community along with us to carve out our niche in the events space,” Sheedy said.

“Events help connect people, boost our local economy, and celebrate what makes our district unique.”

The Waipā event strategy will be out for consultation early next year.

This year’s funding includes $6000 each for the National Waka Ama Sprint Championships and the New Zealand Secondary Schools Rowing Championships (Maadi Cup Regatta), $5600 for Balloons visit Waipā, and $5000 each for the Cambridge Cycling Festival and Dragon Boat National Championships.

Events that demonstrated strong local interest or showcased unique and innovative experiences, such as the Stragglers Charity Car Show and Lucas Oil Hydro Thunder NZ Series, also secured support.

Applications were assessed on their ability to drive economic activity, engage local suppliers, and promote Waipā.

Priority was given to events that encourage visitor spending, benefiting the hospitality, retail, and accommodation sectors.

For more details visit the council’s website.