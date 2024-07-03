Those calls included putting some major community projects on hold and making significant cuts to discretionary funding.

More than three-quarters of the budget will be spent on infrastructure, including roads and footpaths, water treatment and supply, wastewater and stormwater. Less than a quarter will be spent on community and other support services.

“Some reserve funding has helped us reduce the impact on the community, and by putting the nice-to-have projects on the back burner – the increase isn’t anywhere near what it could have been,” O’Regan said.

The council said there had been “a good level of response” during the consultation period, with 292 submissions received and 30 people sharing their views in person during hearings.

“We asked the community whether we had the balance right, and submitters were fairly split,” O’Regan said.

Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan.

One of the hot topics during the feedback process was the Cambridge Water Tower: Of the 223 submissions received on the water tower, 62% were in favour of its removal.

Following deliberations, councillors agreed to apply for a resource consent for demolition. If the tower is then demolished, it is proposed to have a commemorative structure on the site and interpretive signage to mark the tower’s history.

“Despite agreeing to seek a resource consent for demolition, we agreed to maintain an open mind to alternative courses of action should a more appropriate pathway emerge,” O’Regan said.

In response to submissions, the Cambridge Community Board, Te Awamutu Kihikihi Community Board and the Pirongia Ward Committee received small increases to their proposed funding.

Cambridge Town Hall.

The Cambridge Town Hall received an increase of $100,000 to be in line with its operating funding agreement and Destination Cambridge and Destination Te Awamutu each received a one-year grant of $30,000 to fund i-Site services, on the condition they maintain their current online presence.

The council was now shifting the focus to preparing the 2025-34 Long-Term Plan.

“As we now start preparing that plan, we will need to continue to be deliberate in our thinking as we plan the future for Waipā,” O’Regan said.

“Many of our challenges will remain the same. That means we need to continually be mindful of our financial restraints and the impact it is likely to have on our ratepaying community.”