Te Awamutu i-Site. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Business Chamber chief executive officer Shane Walsh delivered a hard-hitting submission to the Enhanced Annual Plan this week, focusing on economic development and prudent investment and spending.

He also said the chamber did not support cutting funds for community organisations.

Walsh said existing levels of council’s discretionary grants, District Promotion Fund, Heritage Fund and Community Event Fund should be maintained.

“This money is used positively to create great communities and in these difficult times should be maintained,” he said.

He described any savings as insignificant compared to savings that could be generated from major projects.

Walsh added that the chamber did not believe cutting the funds aligned with the council’s stated values.

The chamber was also concerned about proposals to cut funding to Destination Te Awamutu and Destination Cambridge - the organisations that run the respective i-Sites.

Te Awamutu Business Chamber CEO Shane Walsh. Photo / Dean Taylor

He said they were volunteer organisations providing valuable services and supporting Waipā businesses and cutting funding without the courtesy of consultation is unacceptable.

In response, the council announced Destination Te Awamutu will receive a $30,000 grant from Waipā District Council to continue the delivery of i-Site services.

It was just one of the decisions made after considering submissions to the Enhanced Annual Plan this week before the mayor and councillors. In all 292 submissions were received and 32 were made in person.

One of the questions asked of the community was whether the council had got the balance right in the plan.

It promoted a 14.8 per cent average rates increase and promoted a ‘back to basics’ approach with major projects considered ‘nice to have’ put on pause.

Waipā District Council manager - communication and engagement Lisa Nairne said it prompted a fairly balanced response from the community, with 29 saying the balance was not right, but 25 agreeing it was.

“Some people believed some additional savings could be made by not doing some other projects, particularly cycleways, which was a common theme.

“All submitters acknowledged the financial situation. It was challenging for the council when they had to balance limiting rates with a number of requests from community groups for funding.”

The other key consultation question was whether or not the Cambridge Water Tower should be removed for an approximate cost of $810,000 or restored for an estimated $6 million.

There were 223 submissions, with 62 per cent of those in favour of its removal. Following deliberations, the council has opted to progress an application for a resource consent for demolition, while maintaining an open mind to alternatives.

Any further work will need to be approved, potentially through the Long-Term Plan process.

Other decisions included giving the Cambridge Community Board an additional $7500 for Anzac Day services, increasing discretionary funding for the Te Awamutu Kihikihi Community Board by $5500 and the Pirongia Ward Committee by $3000. Destination Cambridge i-Site will receive a grant equivalent to Destination Te Awamutu and the operating funding for the Cambridge Town Hall was increased from $400,000 to $502,999 to reflect their Service Level Agreement.

It will be recommended that council adopt the Enhanced Annual Plan at its meeting in June. Other matters from the Te Awamutu Business Chamber submission will be reported next week.



