The historic battle site is located between Kihikihi and Arapuni.

The Crown forces invaded Rangiaowhia and fought defenders of the Kīngitanga (Māori King movement), led by the esteemed Ngāti Maniapoto chief Rewi Maniapoto, played by Morrison in the film. It was the final battle of the Crown’s invasion of the Waikato.

“The story is set in the 1860s and it inspires, confronts, and challenges people’s historical knowledge around Aotearoa New Zealand Land Wars,” Blyth said.

Jonathan’s film has captivated national and international audiences.

The story centres on two rangitahi (teenagers) whose lives are caught up in war and colonisation.

Museums and heritage director Anne Blyth leads guests into the Te Awamutu Museum Education and Research Centre for the opening of Ka Whawhai Tonu Mātou Ake Ake Ake. Photo / Dean Taylor

The filmmakers have also used the movie as a platform to launch an educational resource. The site is still under development, but can be viewed at kawhawhaitonu.nz

Museum exhibitions co-ordinator Henriata Nicholas was instrumental in getting the costumes before other museums.

She said it was from a meeting with Curtis that the idea came to create an exhibition showcasing costumes worn by the actors in the film, juxtaposed with the historical story of how the British forces invaded the Waikato (specifically the Waipā), ending at the battle at Ōrākau on April 2, 1864.

“I saw this film as a way for visitors and the wider community to make a myriad of connections to the overall story, to individual tūpuna showcased within the main film story, to the location within the Waipā and highlight Māori filmmakers,” Nicholas said.

“We were given the opportunity to view the film with the descendants here at the Regent Theatre in Te Awamutu by Piripi and it reminded me how special this story is and how important it is to share in this community.

“The museum is the best space to support the community to share these life-shaping stories because they happened here, they happened to us and our whānau.”

Kaumātua Tom Roa (left) speaking at the opening of Ka Whawhai Tonu Matou Ake Ake Ake, which included special guests director Michael Johnathan and producer Piripi Curtis (centre right). Photo / Dean Taylor

Nicholas has a special connection to the stories of descendants within the film, such as Rewi Maniapoto, whose whānau have lived in Kihikihi and surrounding areas of the Waipā for generations.

Tūrama is a relation of her Whakaue whānau from her Tapsell and Morrison sides, Hitiri Paerata’s whakapapa connects to her Ngāti Unu Ngāti Kahu side, and Ahumai (played by Ngahuia Kopa) is a well-known tūpuna of whānau who still live in the district.

“Knowing that friends and whānau from the wider Waikato region, who were actors, extras and crew on the film, is especially exciting as they get a buzz from knowing how much the film has impacted our visitors and followers,” she said.

“I also wanted to curate an exhibition with the film memorabilia so rangatahi have insights into the filmmaking industry.

“Ka Whawhai Tonu Mātou Ake Ake Ake facilitates ways in which rangatahi can see their future selves being the actors, producers, writers and crews for small and large films.

“That’s really exciting.”

Nicholas said for her a film can evoke the senses, she can experience the anger, sadness, happiness and elation of its characters and how they engage with the story.

“In this exhibition, you can put yourself into the shoes of any cast member and recognise their story as yours.”

Ka Whawhai Tonu - Struggle Without End is playing at cinemas around New Zealand including the Regent Theatre Te Awamutu, and is also available on streaming services.

Ka Whawhai Tonu Mātou Ake Ake Ake will run until April 30, 2025. For more information on Ōrākau visit tearawai.nz