Waipā District Council proposes changes to its dog control policy and bylaw. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council proposes changes to its dog control policy and bylaw that could see dogs banned from Kakepuku maunga, near Te Awamutu and three other places.

To hear the community's views, the council will hold a webinar next week on June 21 and more than 80 people have already inquired and been invited to register.

The council is seeking early feedback, partially in response to "cultural" concerns raised by Te Kopua marae committee, about tracks on the council reserve at the maunga being used as a dog exercise area.

The council will also consider new concept plans for Lake Te Koo Utu in Cambridge, the Kihikihi Domain sports fields and Te Awamutu's Memorial Park after some people called for dogs to be banned from those areas.

Waipā group manager district growth and regulatory Wayne Allan said: "absolutely no decisions have been made about Lake Te Koo Utu and Memorial Park" and won't be made until the council hears from the community.

"We don't want to take dog exercise areas away without replacing them."

Allan says it was still early days and the council was just trying to gather feedback to form a new draft bylaw.

"Any proposals presented to date are simply matters raised with council that we are required to consider.

"But we do recognise there are some cultural, archaeology and ecological factors, in sites of significance to tangata whenua. There are other areas where we may also want to put more protections in place for wildlife."

Allan says once the draft bylaw is available it will be put forward to the community for formal consultation where submissions will be invited.

As part of the bylaw review, the council will also consider a range of other changes, including new off-lead areas and new dog exercise areas in Pirongia, Bond Road in Te Awamutu, Cambridge North and near the Te Awa cycleway extension.

Allan says the council was very happy with the public interest already and encourages anyone interested to register for the webinar.

"We know dog owners feel passionately and no doubt will want to share their views. And we also need to consider the views of others in the community so there will be some interesting discussion in the months to come."

To register for the webinar next Tuesday, email submissions@waipadc.govt.nz, with "Dog Control webinar" in the subject line. Once registered, people will be sent a link to the webinar. Only those who have registered by email will be sent a link.

Waikato District Council already adopted a new dog bylaw in April which received great public interest as the draft bylaw sparked outrage amongst dog owners due to suggested permits for owners of more than three dogs.