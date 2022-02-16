The Mighty River Domain at Lake Karapiro is a no-dog zone. Photo / Supplied

After a significant increase in dog sightings at Lake Karapiro's Mighty River Domain, which is a no-dog zone, Waipa District Council is looking at stricter sanctions.

Mighty River Domain site manager and Waipā District Council deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk said over the past year there has been a significant increase in the number of dogs on-site during events and on a regular basis with the general public.

"As we are a 'No Dog' zone we have worked hard to communicate this to event hosts and have signs all around the site as well as on our website. Unfortunately, this is no longer having an impact. We suggest taking a stronger approach to this."

The council is urging dog owners to keep their furry friends off the site. When people are not compliant, Animal Control is brought in as it was difficult for the council to manage 19 hectares when people did not follow regulations.

Stolwyk said: "We do bring in the animal control team quite quickly and they're brilliant. But the reality is we still have a lot of dogs coming on-site on a daily basis. Signage doesn't really seem to work."

A report recommended adding oversized impact signs including the cost of the fine in dominant areas like the site office, café and main embankment.

"Fines and infringements should also be included (and payable) in all lease agreements like cafes and clubs to actively encourage these leased areas to promote the no dog bylaw," Stolwyk said.