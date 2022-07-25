Close to 300 people have now shared their thoughts about dogs in Waipā as part of the local council's dog bylaw and policy review. Photo / Ian Cooper

Close to 300 people have now shared their thoughts about dogs in Waipā as part of the local council's dog bylaw and policy review. Photo / Ian Cooper

Waipā District Council's dog control policy and bylaw review is still open for feedback and council staff will be out and about during the next weeks actively seeking input from the community.

Close to 300 people have now shared their thoughts about dogs in Waipā and council staff will be working to further get those numbers up as they will be at the Cambridge Farmers' Market on Saturday, July 30 and at the car-boot sale in Bank St, Te Awamutu on Saturday, August 6.

They will also have pop-up stalls in Victoria St in Cambridge on August 13 and Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on August 20.

Waipā's group manager, district growth and regulatory Wayne Allan says: "We want to meet and chat with as many people as possible, explain what we're doing and why and make it easy for people to make [a] comment."

He says the feedback the council received so far covered everything from where and how dogs should be exercised, to dog registration fees and the rights of those who don't own dogs to also enjoy the district's parks.

"People have got plenty to say which is great. The feedback will provide some solid guidance as to whether or not we need to make changes to our dog policies that better reflect what our community wants," Allan says.

He says the council wasn't expecting massive change, but everybody needs to be aware that as the district grows and the population increases, so will the number of dogs.

"That has an impact on our parks and green spaces and also impacts on non-dog owners. And of course, we have legislative requirements that we have to meet, including providing adequate dog pound facilities, bins and signage. So there's a bit to work through."

People can provide feedback until August 31 either online, per email at submissions@waipadc.govt.nz with the subject line Dog Control Policy or via paper forms from the council offices and libraries.

Is your dog registered?

Meanwhile, the Waipā council has given dog owners an extension to register their dogs.

Waipā District Council is urging dog owners who missed the June 30 deadline to register their dogs by July 31 to avoid facing a 50 per cent penalty. Photo / Supplied

Dog owners who missed the June 30 deadline have time to register their dogs until July 31, or they will face a 50 per cent penalty.

There are currently 9407 dogs on Waipā's database, but 2204 of them, that's nearly a quarter, remain unregistered.

Compliance manager Karl Tutty says the registrations help to pay for a number of dog-related council services.

"[They] help pay for our 24-hour dog control service, maintain dog pounds, dog exercise areas, provide education and rehoming activities, signs, and equipment including 'doggy doo' bins, agility equipment and bags in some parks.

"Registration also means that your dog is recorded on the national dog database, the only national record that can be accessed by all councils should your dog go missing."

Tutty encourages owners of unregistered dogs to register them as soon as possible.

"Registrations were due by 30 June, but we allow an extra month for people to pay before penalty fees are added ... On 1 August penalty fees of 50 per cent will be added to all unpaid fees ... If this is going to be difficult, then please contact us to discuss it."

By law, all dogs in New Zealand must be registered by three months of age. In Waipā, the fee to register urban-based dogs is $92, reduced to $67 if dogs are neutered and kept in a fenced section. Rural dogs cost $53 each to register as they generally have less access to any council services.

Fees can be paid online or in person at the council offices.