Waikato's annual Pink Walk and Button Run next week in Hamilton

All the major milestones in controlling breast cancer worldwide have been discovered through research and clinical trials; and thanks to the great courage of the women who have been prepared to take part in them.

One such woman is Te Aroha resident Jo who takes part in an international clinical trial introducing a lesser surgery to the armpit (axilla) called sentinel node biopsy.

Jo was diagnosed with Stage 2, Grade 2 invasive ductal, hormone receptor-positive, and HER2 positive breast cancer just one week before her 54th birthday.

"My mum also had breast cancer and she received her diagnosis on my 40th birthday so it was really hard telling her that I had cancer right around my birthday again."

Sentinel node biopsy involves only removing 2-3 lymph nodes most closely related to the breast cancer and has been part of the journey of reducing the amount of breast cancer surgery. In the 1970s it was believed that all women with breast cancer needed a mastectomy, and nowadays most women don't need one, and breast conserving surgery is performed in a majority of cases.

Jo knew her treatment and experience was all the more successful because of the research done prior to her diagnosis and when she was given the opportunity to participate in the clinical trial she knew that being part of research was something she could do to help.

"When you get a cancer diagnosis you suddenly discover so many women around you have been in the same position and sadly you find yourself discovering more are following.

"Every bit you can do helps, knowing my experience and data is adding to a body of research that will ultimately benefit others is very reassuring," says Jo.

Jo's hope for future generations is that we get smarter, more effective and more successful in all aspects of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment and you can help future generations by taking part in the Pink Walk and Button Run Fundraiser in Hamilton next week on Thursday, October 29 at Hamilton Lake.

This Pink Walk was first organised in 2006 by a group of health promoters and breast cancer survivors who wanted to raise breast cancer awareness in the Waikato community.

The WBCRT have been recipients of funds raised each year. Braemar Hospital have always had a large contingent of walkers/runners enter and in 2011 became Gold Sponsor of the event.

Sponsorship ensures that all funds raised go to, and are invested in breast cancer research.

2020 marks the 20-year anniversary of research enabled by the Waikato Breast Cancer Research Trust (WBCRT).

There are many different types of breast cancer and clinical trials research can offer individual women the best treatment for their type of cancer to ensure best outcomes. Clinical trials are vital to help us determine whether new treatments are safe and effective.

Over the past 20 years, the WBCRT has enabled over 45 clinical trials. Every advance made in treating breast cancer has been the result of research.

These advancements include better drug treatments; both chemotherapy and hormonal therapies; improvements in radiotherapy, breast conserving surgery instead of mastectomy, the development of sentinel node surgical techniques instead of axillary dissection, and reducing treatment side effects and improving quality of life.

The WBCRT research team, alongside Waikato Hospital breast cancer specialist staff, are carrying out clinical trials which are individualising treatments more to the specific features of each different type of breast cancer.

For example, drug treatments are becoming more targeted to specific growth factors of a tumour. As technology develops there are specialised laboratory tests which can examine multiple aspects of a tumour.

The results of these tests will help guide oncology doctors to select future patients who will, or won't, benefit from treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Another area of research has been the use of decision aids to help patients make decisions about more complex treatment options.

Pink Walk and Button Run fundraiser Thursday, October 29, Hamilton Lake

Support women participating in clinical trials and dress up in pink for breast cancer awareness or yellow for breast cancer research.

The Pink Walk is a 3.8km fun walk around Hamilton Lake and the Button Run is about a 5km fun run around the lake and Innes Common.

So dress up and come along on October 29, join some of the players from the Splice Construction Waikato BOP Magic netball and players from the Waikato Rugby Union.

