Public will be able to take part in online Waikato A&P Show events only

Winning wool at the Waikato A & P show, which will have no public attendance this year. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato A&P Show will be go ahead this year but will look vastly different compared to past events.

This year, the 128th show, there will be no crowds due to the restrictions around attendance. The Waikato A&P Show runs from October 26 to November 1.

While the Waikato region has been at alert level 1 since September 21, this year's event will follow alert level 2 guidelines, which means that attendance is limited.

The show says it will be following Government health and safety regulations ensuring there are fewer than 100 people within competition zones, like those for the animal competitions, equestrian, beef, dairy, sheep, and sheep dog sections.

If you are a competitor there will be specific gates and zones you will be required to enter and stay in during your competition.

Waikato A&P Show general manager Cara Ferris said while there are no restrictions for attendance at level 1 by "having as many competitors as possible" in the competitive events, in level 2 there will still be a "mechanism for volunteers and competitors, should the number exceed the restrictions".

However, for those who want to get their A&P show fix, there is an online component to this year's event, the National A&P Online Show.

Animals but no people: This year's Waikato A & P Show will not be open for the public to attend but instead we will be running a few events for competitors only. Photo / File

"While it's not the same as being able to attend, we are asking people to get online and have a look at the show there," Ferris said.

The usual Schools Day Out at the show is cancelled for 2020 but schools should check out the new National A&P Online Show for fun activities.

Some events that are being run online this year include an equestrian competition which also has videos on how to ride your horse in a particular way, Halloween events as well as prizes for ugliest goldfish.

"You don't have to have anything flash at home to do it, it's all about participating," Ferris said.

"Family can get involved too, from colouring competitions to arts and cookery, although we can't taste your cupcakes we can judge the look of them."

All ages are invited to take a "shot" at the annual Waikato A&P Photography Competition Categories are:

• Waikato – Capture the beauty, spirit and uniqueness of our region. The emotion from your image should create a sense of pride for the Waikato

• "Fly Me to the Moon" – Present an image that celebrates the Waikato night sky

• Nature – Macro or micro, find and angle and present an image with a unique perspective on landscape, waterscape, or flora.

• Motion – Capturing movement in a single frame.

There is a Cow Colouring Competition. Use your creativity to name and colour in your very own cow.

The special winner will have their design painted on the Waikato A&P Cow and displayed at the Waikato A&P Show all weekend.

For more details click here for the show's website.