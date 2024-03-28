Long weekend travellers can expect a wet and cold start in the Waikato this Easter.

Metservice has predicted a slightly wet start to Waikato’s holidays with sunshine promised for Sunday and Monday.

Across the region, Metservice’s forecast for today is mostly cloudy with a few showers, becoming more frequent on Thursday afternoon.

More showers are forecast for Friday, clearing into the afternoon.

Metservice predicts Saturday will be mostly fine but cloudy, with isolated showers and a fresh, cool start to the day.

By Sunday mostly fine weather can be expected. On Monday there are no showers in sight.

The news comes as waves of rain are set to lash much of the North Island during Easter Weekend while a low-pressure system forms east of New Zealand.

Niwa is warning of a “moisture-laden” long weekend, with rain expected to fall on eastern and northern holiday hotspots.

Strong winds are also expected to buffet many regions, with temperatures plunging to single digits overnight across much of the country.

Metservice forecasts a chilly start to the Easter long weekend for most of Waikato.

Hamilton weather

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Hamilton was in for a chilly start on Friday.

“We’ve got a southwesterly airflow and that will be bringing much cooler air.”

Makgabutlane said the daytime temperature for the city was forecast to be about 17C on Friday.

“We’re also expecting some showers to move through, especially in the first part of the day and into the afternoon.

“By evening, we’re expecting most of the showers to have moved out of the area.”

Makgabutlane said the rest of the weekend wasn’t looking too bad for outdoor activities with Saturday bringing a warmer 19C.

By Sunday and Monday, Hamiltonians could expect more sun and a daytime temperature of about 22C.

Taupo residents can expect the Easter long weekend to start with the chilliest day of their year so far.

Taupō weather

Makgabutlane said Taupō could expect a cooler start to the weekend than Hamilton, with a 14C daytime temperature predicted for the area.

“That’s the coldest daytime temperature of the year so far for Taupō.”

Southwesterly winds and cold air would carry the chill through to Saturday morning for a fresh 7C start to the day.

“But then into Sunday, we see the risk of rain or showers moving away.”

The rest of the weekend would be “nice and clear” with temperatures expected to recover to about 19C on Sunday and then 21C on Monday.

Whitianga in New Zealand boasts its own canals, suitable for kayaking and enjoying scenic sunsets. Photo / 123rf

Coromandel Peninsula weather

The Coromandel was forecast to have a warmer start to the long weekend than other parts of Waikato.

Makgabutlane said Friday in Whitianga and Thames would have daytime temperatures of about 18C or 19C.

“Then on Saturday, there is the chance of the odd shower especially in the east.”

From Sunday, the forecast for holidaymakers and beachgoers was expected to improve with Monday bringing the best of the weekend weather for the peninsula.

Sun was in the forecast for Monday with a high temperature of 22C.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

