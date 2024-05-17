Damian McKenzie returns to the fold for the Gallagher Chiefs on Friday. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs stars Damian McKenzie and Shaun Stevenson return to the starting lineup this week for their final transtasman regular season clash against the Melbourne Rebels.

The dynamic All Blacks will inject additional energy into a strong side that has been gaining timely momentum in recent weeks.

“We feel we are developing our game and squad readiness as the business end of the season approaches, and have no doubt the Rebels will give us a serious examination of where we are actually at,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“We welcome back some artillery this week and will need all their experience in what will be a fast and physical encounter.”

In addition to McKenzie and Stevenson, Aidan Ross returns to the starting prop role, Kaylum Boshier is elevated from the bench and Etene Nanai-Seturo shifts back to the wing after two strong games filling in at fullback.

Both teams present strengths when it comes to kicks in play with the Rebels Carter Gordon (100) and Damian McKenzie (101) just two of three players this season to have made it over 100.

The Rebels also present a significant threat at lineout time and are currently leading the competition for average lineouts won (6.8 per 80 minutes) thanks to lock Josh Canham.

“The Rebels are a quality football team. They play with tempo, are courageous in attack, and have some genuine athletes they use to good effect. They have pushed some quality teams to the wire and are especially formidable at home in Melbourne,” McMillan said.

The Gallagher Chiefs made the journey across the ditch on Wednesday in preparation for the Friday game which kicks off at 9.35pm NZT. Fans can tune in live on Sky Sport.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Melbourne Rebels:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Simon Parker

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (captain)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi

Unavailable for selection:

Kaleb Trask, Jimmy Tupou, Ollie Norris, Samipeni Finau, Josh Lord.