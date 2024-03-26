Gang member killed in Gisborne brawl named, cops prepare to pull back from distress calls and the Prime Minister addresses findings of Cyclone Gabrielle review in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is expecting more than 20,000 extra vehicles on the roads across Waikato and the Bay of Plenty this long weekend.

The agency even predicted traffic to triple on one key route to the Coromandel, causing “inevitable” queues and delays.

Most state highway roadworks would stop at midday on Thursday, March 28, but some traffic management would still be in place at major construction sites.

The news comes after traffic management around roadworks on State Highway 1 at Taupiri and Rangiriri caused motorists significant disruption earlier this month, with some drivers spending hours on the road without reaching their destinations.

In a bulletin issued this week, NZTA Bay of Plenty journey manager Frankie Evans said planning ahead for long weekend travels would help motorists stay safe and avoid delays.

“If this warm and dry weather continues, we can expect even more people out on the roads and that is going to make peak time queues and delays inevitable,” Evans said.

Evans said NZTA data from previous years showed traffic could start to build on state highways in the region in both directions from about 3pm on Thursday afternoon as people try to make an early getaway.

“Based on previous Easters and last Christmas, the Coromandel Peninsula saw traffic at its heaviest from mid-morning Easter Monday, remaining busy through the day,” Evans said.

According to the NZTA bulletin, traffic would remain heavy for much of Friday and could triple on SH1, SH2, SH25 and SH25A to the Coromandel.

The New Zealand Transport Authority is expecting more than 20,000 extra vehicles on the roads across Waikato this long weekend. Photo / Mike Scott

State Highway 1 roadworks and traffic management

In the North Waikato, the Pioneer Road northbound off-ramp would be closed day and night until May 17.

Drivers wanting to exit at Pioneer Rd would need to follow SH1, exit at Pōkeno northbound off-ramp, turn around at McDonald Rd and head south using the Pōkeno southbound on-ramp on SH1.

According to NZTA there would be no detours from the Waikato Expressway over the Easter Weekend.

Traffic management at the expressway’s Ngāruawāhia section would remain in place over the long weekend with single lanes and 50km/h speed restrictions.

At Rangiriri, motorists would need to watch out for new road layouts after contracts finish surfacing works in time for the public holidays.

In Hamilton, there would be stop/go management at the Kahikitea Drive, Ōhaupō Rd, Lorne Street, and Normandy Avenue intersections on SH1C/SH3 until Thursday, April 4.

Further south on SH1, motorists may need to slow down for temporary speed limits at three Karāpiro roadworks sites.

The southbound passing lane between Keeley’s Reserve and Moana Roa Rd would be closed and under a temporary speed limit of 50km/h.

Construction of a turnaround bay north of Hickey Rd and multiple worksites between Cambridge and Piarere means temporary traffic management would be in place although no work would be expected onsite during the public holidays.

Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit would be in place at SH1 in Lichfield from 6am to 6pm. A detour for light vehicles in both directions would be available via Rollett Rd, Paraonui Rd and Wiltsdown Rd.

At Ātiamuri, safety barrier installation from the Waikato River bridge to Thorpe Rd would mean temporary safety barriers in some places and a 50km/h speed limit.

In East Taupō, speed restrictions would be in place for roadworks between Napier Rd and the airport roundabout.

The Taparahi Bridge on State Highway 25a between Kōpū and Hikua reopened the key Coromandel connection before the 2023/24 summer season. Photo / Mike Scott

Coromandel area roadworks

Recovery works to repair damage to SH25 would continue at Kereta, Te Kouma and Wharekaho with stop/go traffic management in place.

Work would also be underway between Whangamatā and Waihī to repair and upgrade side drains.

After Easter, motorists were advised to allow extra time for road repairs on SH2 through Karangahake Gorge. The highway would be closed overnight through the gorge from 8pm to 5am from Sunday, April 7. Temporary speed limits will be in place during the day.

Separate repairs on an underslip opposite Victoria Battery would also begin in the first half of April and could take between four and six weeks depending on the weather.

The road would be reduced to a single lane with stop/go with stop/go traffic management and a speed restriction in place while work is being done.

Other Waikato roadworks

Stop/go traffic management would be in place on SH24 at Matamata to SH29 while the road is widened and signage and a rumble strip are installed.

Drivers could be delayed by up to 30 minutes on SH30 at Kōpaki where stop/go traffic management would be operated 24/7 but between 7am and 5pm traffic would need to stop completely for machines to be moved around the site.

On SH3, a retaining wall and culvert would be built between Te Kūiti and the SH3/SH4 junction.

While the road is widened, stop/go traffic control would apply. Then the road would be reopened to two lanes and speed restrictions could be in place for up to three months with a few days of stop/go expected at the end of the project.

List of Waikato roadworks sites

East Waikato

SH25 Coromandel

SH25A Taparahi Bridge

SH2 Karangahake Gorge

SH27 Waharoa

SH27 Mangatarata

SH24 Matamata to SH29

Central Waikato

SH1 Lichfield

SH1 Ātiamuri

SH1 East Taupō Arterial

SH41 Tokaanu

West Waikato

SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section

SH1 Waikato Expressway – Rangiriri Section

SH1C/SH3 Hamilton

SH3 Ōhaupō

SH1/SH29 Piarere Intersection

SH1 Karāpiro

SH1 Karāpiro (Tunakawa Road)

SH1 Karāpiro (Hickey Road)

SH30 Kōpaki

SH30 Te Kūiti near Mangaokewa Road

SH3 Te Kūiti

North Waikato

Pioneer Road (North)

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

