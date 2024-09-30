Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Waikato stars selected for Chiefs Under-18 clash with Samoa in Hamilton

Waikato Herald
4 mins to read
Hamilton Boys' High School winger Ross Anderson is one of 13 Waikato-based players selected for the University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team to face Samoa Under-18. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Thirteen young Waikato-based rugby players have been named in the University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team to face Samoa Under-18 for an international tournament in Hamilton this October.

The tournament features the very best of the next generation of players representing various renowned age-grade teams that many international stars have featured in previously.

Ross Anderson and Mitchell Swann from the champion Hamilton Boys High School First XV side have been selected alongside other local schoolboys Nate Bodle, Will Hadley (St Paul’s Collegiate School), Konelio Burgess (St John’s College) and Flynn Morey (St Peter’s School Cambridge).

Waikato Club Rugby players selected for the squad are Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia, Conrad Jackson, David Lewai (University of Waikato), Micah Fale (Hamilton Old Boys), Halen King (Hamilton Marist), Richie Magele and Raharuhi Palmer (Hautapu).

The University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team will take on this exciting opportunity on Thursday, October 10 at St Paul’s Collegiate.

The players named attended the University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 camp earlier this year and impressed selectors to be given this chance to represent the Chiefs jersey for the first time.

“It’s been 15 years since the Chiefs Under-18 team was established. In that time, we have had some fantastic battles against the Blues, Hurricanes and Crusaders. However, this is the first time that the Chiefs Under-18 team has played against an international side,” Chiefs head of pathways Kent Currie said.

“Although many players in our region were not available for Chiefs Under-18 selection because of NZ Schools and NZ Māori Under-18 playing against each other on the same day, we have selected a very strong side to play against Samoa.

“This is a testament to the great depth of talent we currently have right across the Chiefs region.

“We look forward to hosting Samoa Rugby Union and I am sure it will be a memorable day for all players and their families. I would like to acknowledge New Zealand Rugby for allowing us to play this fixture as part of their comprehensive National Programme.”

Players will be coached by local Māori All Black and All Black legends Liam Messam, Hika Elliot and Ray MacDonald.

University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team to face Samoa U18 (name, school/club, region):

Maika Alofi, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty

Nate Bodle, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato

Ross Anderson, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato

Naevo Apenisa, Wesley College, Counties Manukau

Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia, University of Waikato RFC, Waikato

Konelio Burgess, St John’s College, Waikato

Judah Draiva, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty

Micah Fale, Hamilton Old Boys RFC, Waikato

Luke Goodman, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Taranaki

Will Hadley, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato

Conrad Jackson, University of Waikato RFC, Waikato

Halen King, Hamilton Marist RFC, Waikato

Ioapo Kupita, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty

David Lewai, University of Waikato RFC, Waikato

Richie Magele, Hautapu Sports Club, Waikato

Flynn Morey, St Peter’s School, Cambridge, Waikato

Tokoaitua Owen, Rotorua Lakes High School, Bay of Plenty

Suli Pahulu, Wesley College, Counties Manukau

Raharuhi Palmer, Hautapu Sports Club, Waikato

Aaron Riley, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty

Te Ariki Rogers, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty

Mitchell Saunders, Mount Maunganui College, Bay of Plenty

Mitchell Swann, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato

Bronson Van Der Heyden, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty

Jack Wiseman, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Taranaki

Management:

Coaches: Liam Messam, Hika Elliot, Ray MacDonald

Managers: Mickey Tahere, Keith Middlemiss

Physio: Leon Harris

Trainer: Scott Joblin

Video analyst: Brad Morgan

Tournament draw:

Wednesday, October 2 (St Paul’s Collegiate, Hamilton)

New Zealand Barbarians Under-18 v Australia Under-18 – 2pm

New Zealand Schools v Samoa Under-18 – 4pm

Sunday, October 6 (FMG Stadium Waikato)

New Zealand Māori Under-18 v New Zealand Heartland Under-20 – 12pm

New Zealand Barbarians Under-18 v Samoa Under-18 – 2pm

New Zealand Schools v Australia Under-18 – 4pm

Thursday, October 10 (St Paul’s Collegiate, Hamilton)

Chiefs Under-18 v Samoa Under-18 – 12pm

New Zealand Schools v New Zealand Māori Under-18 – 2pm

Save

