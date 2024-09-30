Hamilton Boys' High School winger Ross Anderson is one of 13 Waikato-based players selected for the University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team to face Samoa Under-18. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Thirteen young Waikato-based rugby players have been named in the University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team to face Samoa Under-18 for an international tournament in Hamilton this October.

The tournament features the very best of the next generation of players representing various renowned age-grade teams that many international stars have featured in previously.

Ross Anderson and Mitchell Swann from the champion Hamilton Boys High School First XV side have been selected alongside other local schoolboys Nate Bodle, Will Hadley (St Paul’s Collegiate School), Konelio Burgess (St John’s College) and Flynn Morey (St Peter’s School Cambridge).

Waikato Club Rugby players selected for the squad are Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia, Conrad Jackson, David Lewai (University of Waikato), Micah Fale (Hamilton Old Boys), Halen King (Hamilton Marist), Richie Magele and Raharuhi Palmer (Hautapu).

The University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team will take on this exciting opportunity on Thursday, October 10 at St Paul’s Collegiate.