The players named attended the University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 camp earlier this year and impressed selectors to be given this chance to represent the Chiefs jersey for the first time.
“It’s been 15 years since the Chiefs Under-18 team was established. In that time, we have had some fantastic battles against the Blues, Hurricanes and Crusaders. However, this is the first time that the Chiefs Under-18 team has played against an international side,” Chiefs head of pathways Kent Currie said.
“Although many players in our region were not available for Chiefs Under-18 selection because of NZ Schools and NZ Māori Under-18 playing against each other on the same day, we have selected a very strong side to play against Samoa.
“This is a testament to the great depth of talent we currently have right across the Chiefs region.
“We look forward to hosting Samoa Rugby Union and I am sure it will be a memorable day for all players and their families. I would like to acknowledge New Zealand Rugby for allowing us to play this fixture as part of their comprehensive National Programme.”
Players will be coached by local Māori All Black and All Black legends Liam Messam, Hika Elliot and Ray MacDonald.
University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 team to face Samoa U18 (name, school/club, region):
Maika Alofi, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty
Nate Bodle, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato
Ross Anderson, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato
Naevo Apenisa, Wesley College, Counties Manukau
Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia, University of Waikato RFC, Waikato
Konelio Burgess, St John’s College, Waikato
Judah Draiva, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty
Micah Fale, Hamilton Old Boys RFC, Waikato
Luke Goodman, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Taranaki
Will Hadley, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato
Conrad Jackson, University of Waikato RFC, Waikato
Halen King, Hamilton Marist RFC, Waikato
Ioapo Kupita, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty
David Lewai, University of Waikato RFC, Waikato
Richie Magele, Hautapu Sports Club, Waikato
Flynn Morey, St Peter’s School, Cambridge, Waikato
Tokoaitua Owen, Rotorua Lakes High School, Bay of Plenty
Suli Pahulu, Wesley College, Counties Manukau
Raharuhi Palmer, Hautapu Sports Club, Waikato
Aaron Riley, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty
Te Ariki Rogers, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty
Mitchell Saunders, Mount Maunganui College, Bay of Plenty
Mitchell Swann, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato
Bronson Van Der Heyden, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty
Jack Wiseman, New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Taranaki
Management:
Coaches: Liam Messam, Hika Elliot, Ray MacDonald
Managers: Mickey Tahere, Keith Middlemiss
Physio: Leon Harris
Trainer: Scott Joblin
Video analyst: Brad Morgan
Tournament draw:
Wednesday, October 2 (St Paul’s Collegiate, Hamilton)
New Zealand Barbarians Under-18 v Australia Under-18 – 2pm
New Zealand Schools v Samoa Under-18 – 4pm
Sunday, October 6 (FMG Stadium Waikato)
New Zealand Māori Under-18 v New Zealand Heartland Under-20 – 12pm
New Zealand Barbarians Under-18 v Samoa Under-18 – 2pm
New Zealand Schools v Australia Under-18 – 4pm
Thursday, October 10 (St Paul’s Collegiate, Hamilton)
Chiefs Under-18 v Samoa Under-18 – 12pm
New Zealand Schools v New Zealand Māori Under-18 – 2pm