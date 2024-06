Rugby talent selected for University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 camp

All Blacks Tupou Vaa'i (left) and Samipeni Finau are among the players to have attended past University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 camps. Photo / Photosport

The University of Waikato Chiefs Under-18 camp will see 61 young men from across the Chiefs Country provincial unions take part at St Paul’s Collegiate from July 10-12.

The camp is a key part of the Chiefs Pathways Programme, which identifies exciting players within the club’s region who show the potential to become future Gallagher Chiefs, with previous attendees including current All Blacks Emoni Narawa, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau and Cortez Ratima.

“We have been impressed by the commitment that each of these players have shown within their respective schools and clubs,” Chiefs Rugby Club head of pathways Kent Currie said.

“They are an exciting group of talent, and we look forward to having them connect and learn from some of our experienced alumni, current Gallagher Chiefs and coaches throughout the camp.

“There will be a big focus on skill development and the Chiefs Rugby Club culture, with them heading home with a clear picture of our pathway.”