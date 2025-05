Emergency services were called to the crash on Kawhia Rd about 8.45pm on Sunday, March 30.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Kawhia Rd about 8.45pm on Sunday, March 30.

Police have named the man who died after a crash on Kawhia Rd in Ōpārau on March 30 as Brian Leslie Withers, aged 64, of Ōtorohanga.

They are investigating the circumstances of the crash, which was reported to emergency services about 8.45pm that Sunday.

At the time, police said the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Withers’ death has been referred to the coroner.