Work will be carried out during these times:

May 19, 6am to May 20, 8pm

May 21 6am to May 22, 6pm

May 23, 6am to 6pm

Work on the northbound left-hand lane between Thornton Rd and Victoria Rd interchange would start on May 26 and finish on May 29, taking place between 6am and 6pm.

During this work, the right-hand lane would remain open, under a temporary speed limit of 50km/h, NZTA said.

The works are weather-dependent.

Other work near the Victoria Road Interchange at Cambridge included electricity cable fault repairs.

From Sunday, May 11, for four nights lighting contractors will be undertaking work between 8pm and 5am each night.

The northbound onramp from Victoria Rd to SH1 Waikato Expressway will be closed while the repairs are taking place. A detour for light vehicles will be via Hamilton Rd and Cambridge Rd to access the northbound onramp at the Cambridge Road Interchange.

Road users are asked to expect delays.

Heavy, HPMV and over-dimension vehicles will be detoured via SH1B and SH26 or rejoin SH1.

Meanwhile, geotechnical investigations were coming up on SH1 for the Cambridge to Piarere Expressway project.

NZTA said those works would also cause some delays overnight.

The weather-dependent work is expected to begin on Sunday, May 11, between 9pm and 6am, finishing on May 17.

Works involve digging a 40cm x 40cm pit in the road so that a piece of specialist equipment can investigate what is underneath and collect soil samples.

Once one site is completed, the crew would patch up the road before moving on.

Because this work is being done in the middle of the road, there will be temporary traffic management in place, NZTA said.

The sites affected comprise SH1, Karāpiro Rd and Hickey Rd.

Site breakdown

Five sites between 333 and 425 Tīrau Rd

Twelve sites between 504 and 608 Tīrau Rd

Two sites between 946 and 977 Tīrau Rd

Four sites between 21 and 70 Karāpiro Rd

One site between SH1 and 24 Hickey Rd

People are encouraged to visit journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for up-to-date information on the works.

NZTA thanked road users for their patience while their teams carry out these important works.