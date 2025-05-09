Other work near the Victoria Road Interchange atCambridgeincludedelectricity cable fault repairs.
From Sunday, May 11, for four nights lighting contractors will be undertaking work between 8pm and 5am each night.
The northbound onramp from Victoria Rd to SH1 Waikato Expressway will be closed while the repairs are taking place. A detour for light vehicles will be via Hamilton Rd and Cambridge Rd to access the northbound onramp at the Cambridge Road Interchange.
Heavy, HPMV and over-dimension vehicles will be detoured via SH1B and SH26 or rejoin SH1.